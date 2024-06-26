Bridlington’s teenage squash ace Hattie Langley sets sights on England Aspire team championship glory
This weekend, the 15-year-old will be representing the North East of England in the England Aspire team championships in Coventry. Aspire is the first step on the England Talent Pathway.
The programme's goals are to feed the England Potential programme, preparing players for the regional team championships at the end of each season.
Proud dad Mark said: “Her short term goals are to be ranked number 1 in Yorkshire and break into the top 10 in England, with her long term goal to become a professional squash player.”
The eight regions of the Aspire Programme are North West, North East, West Midlands, East Midlands, East, South East, South and the South West.
Chris and Ollie West (West Building Supplies), Jo Hesletine (Fortis Mane Sports Therapist), and Steve Flintoff (StrongerForLonger) have agreed to be Hattie's main sponsors.
Mark added: “She continues to be a member of the Bridlington Mens and Ladies Squash Teams, which compete in the York and District and the Humber Squash Leagues.
"She also continues to compete in England Squash tournaments up and down the country and also in tournaments on the European Squash Federation circuit.
"She has recently competed in a variety of tournaments and competitions, winning the Bridlington Squash Ladies Club Championship, the Bridlington Mens and Ladies Summer and Winter Squash Leagues, the Beverley Squash Junior Club Championship, the York and District Ladies Plate Competition in York, and the U15 Girls' Humber Junior Closed Competition at The University of Hull.
"Other recent highlights have included finishing 4th in the European Squash Federation U15 Girls’ Scottish Junior Open in Edinburgh, 15th in the England Squash U15 Girls’ English Junior Championships in London, 18th in the England Squash U15 Girls’ British Junior Championships in Sheffield, and 44th in the European Squash Federation U15 Girls’ British Junior Open in Birmingham, the biggest, most prestigious junior squash tournament in the world.
“She also represented Yorkshire and the North East this year and is ranked third in Yorkshire and 19th in England in the U17 Girls category.
"She is working very hard, training and competing six times a week in order to reach her goals and ambitions.”