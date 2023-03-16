Bridlington teenager Hattie Langley is hoping to continue her rapid rise through the national squash rankings.

Despite only having taken up squash three years ago, the 14-year-old is working very hard to achieve her goals of turning professional and becoming a national squash star.

Hattie said: “I have ambitions to be a professional squash player and am working exceptionally hard, training and competing four times a week in order to reach my goals.

"I’m ranked fourth in Yorkshire and 37th in the England U15 Girls’ age category. My goals are to be ranked number two in Yorkshire and break into the top 30 in England by the end of the season.

"I play for the Bridlington Ladies Squash team in the York & District Squash League and also compete in England Squash tournaments, winning the England Squash U15 Girls’ Challenger Tournament at The Northumberland Club, and the York & District Junior Squash Challenger at Dunnington.

“I also finished fourth at the England Squash U15 Girls’ Regional Closed Championships in Hull, and came third overall in the Yorkshire Squash U13 Girls’ County Closed Championships in Leeds.”

Hattie’s dad Mark Langley said: “Hattie has been given the opportunity to train in the summer at Nicol Squash in New York, USA and we are fundraising to help her attend the squash camp.

"Nicol Squash is led by ex-world number one Peter Nicol, who works technically with players on a one-to-one basis. She has ambitions to attend college and university in the USA on a squash scholarship programme and Nicol Squash will expose her to the college/university squash curriculum.”

For anyone wanting to donate towards Hattie’s quest for sporting success her JustGiving Crowdfunding page is: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hattie-langley