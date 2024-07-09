Bridlington’s teenage squash star Hattie Langley on top form at England Aspire Team Championships
Fifteen-year-old Hattie represented the North East of England at the England Aspire Team Championships in Coventry.
Her proud dad Mark said: “Hattie really enjoyed the weekend and it was great seeing her once again represent the North East of England.
“She played four matches, winning three and losing one. She won her matches against the South West, the South and the East of England, narrowly losing against the West Midlands.
"The team played some excellent squash and had some fantastic results over the two days, finishing third overall and collecting the bronze medal.
"The East of England came first and the South East of England came second.”
Aspire is the first step on the England Talent Pathway. The programme's goals are to feed the England Potential programme, preparing players for the regional team championships at the end of each season. The eight regions of the Aspire Programme are North West, North East, West Midlands, East Midlands, East, South East, South and the South West.
Hattie is looking for sponsorship from local businesses to help her attend an elite junior squash 10-day camp at Millfield School.
Her JustGiving Crowdfunding page is https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hattie-langley-squash-camp