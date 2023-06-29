Bridlington’s young squash star Hattie Langley impresses for North East team in England Championships

Chris West, left, and Ollie West, of West Building Supplies, right, have become one of the main sponsors of Bridlington squash star Hattie Langley, centre.

Hattie, 14, represented the North East in the England Aspire Team Championships in Coventry last weekend.

Proud dad Mark said: “Hattie really enjoyed the weekend and it was great seeing her represent the North East.

"She played four matches, won two and lost two.

Hattie Langley was the Bridlington Ladies Winter League winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She won her matches against the South West and the North West, losing against the South and the West Midlands.

"The team played some excellent squash and had some fantastic results over the two days.”

Mark added: “Hattie has made great progress since starting to play competitive squash last September.

"She is currently ranked second in Yorkshire and 25th in England for the U15 girls age category. She's recently represented Yorkshire and East Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hattie will be training at Nicol Squash in New York and also the US Squash Center in Philadelphia.

"It's a great opportunity for her and will be good preparation for the start of the new season which begins in September.”

Hattie has also been handed a huge boost with backing from West Building Supplies.

Mark added: “Chris and Ollie West (West Building Supplies) have kindly agreed to be one of Hattie's main sponsors and we recently had a presentation on the squash courts at East Riding Leisure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris and Ollie West said: “West Building Supplies like to support local sporting talent and recognises the financial cost of tournament entry fees, transportation and accommodation costs incurred when trying to reach a higher level.

"Hattie has done incredibly well in such a short space of time since picking up a squash racket and her dedication, enthusiasm and enjoyment of the sport impressed West Building Supplies so much that we were delighted to help."

"The company also recognises the devotion of her parents, Mark and Louise, and the huge contribution by her coach, Sid Bolton, of Silver Fox Coaching.