Bridlington Road Runner Dom Bond raced to a Dalby Inferno win

Impressing most over the past weekends is Bridlington Road Runners athlete Dominic Bond, who claimed his first major victory of recent at the Dalby Inferno.

This is an Ultra Marathon consisting of 10 five-kilometre laps starting and finishing in the same location, writes Thomas Fynn.

The race follows a scenic route but certainly not flat over 109m ascent loop through the forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once the gun goes each competitor has an hour to complete the lap, however the last lap is a little more competitive and is raced by the competitors.

Stu Gent was the only Brid Road Runner to clock a PB at the Fountains Abbey parkrun

Bond put in a superb final lap completing in 20:07, taking third at the event was fellow clubmate Paul Sutherns who was only two minutes behind Bond on the 10th lap.

He followed up this Impressive performance with another win at the North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun on Saturday.

He took top spot with a blistering 17:37 and first in his age category as the only Bridlington representative at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a day of parkrun tourism for 26 Brid Road Runners took in the sights of the Fountains Abbey parkrun.

In a huge field of 444 entrants Stuart Gent was the only club member to earn a PB at the event, finishing in 26:28.

The first BRR finisher for the men was Simon Walters followed home by the impressive Micah Gibson with a superb time of 20:47, completing the top three men was David Bond in 22:31.