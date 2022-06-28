British Championship glory for Scarborough's deaf kickboxers Limerick and Lilly-Anne Goodwin

BRITISH STARS: From left, Ruby Miller, Limerick Goodwin and Lilly-Anne Goodwin all sparkled at the WKO British Titami Championships

The siblings were among the medallists at the WKO British Titami Championship in Rotherham and Limerick was ranked ninth in the top 10 fighters out of 700 fighters.

Proud mum Natalie said: “Limerick took three golds, two silvers and a bronze in teams. She won a gold and British title in girls points, and a gold and British title in girls light continuous.

“She also won the gold and British title in her first box light/boxing category.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Lilly-Anne took a silver medal in girls points and also a bronze medal in teams mixed 9-12 years with team-mate Ruby Miller.”

Team-mate Miller, who fought in the team event under the name of ‘Diverse Champions’ with Limerick and Lilly-Anne, said: “It was great to be able to fight in the team event with them as ‘Diverse Champions’.

“It shows everyone that nothing can stop them from doing what they love.

“I’m so proud of everything they’re achieving and being able to fight alongside them was great.

“I’m excited to fight as a team with them again at the next competition.”