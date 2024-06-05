British Championship stars hit top form at Harwood Dale event
Sponsored by Oset Electric Bikes, the event drew a fantastic entry from all parts of the country, adding a terrific atmosphere to the event, writes John Watson.
Lochaber`s Euan Sim was outstanding aboard the Sherco, in Youth A class and the three lap, 12-section course caused him very few problems with three superb cleans on the difficult third, the only rider to achieve this.
Harry Cripps and Thomas Le Breton – from the Channel Isles - fought hard, Cripps edging runner-up berth by seven marks by dint of a solid last lap.
A strong entry in B class and it was the irrepressible Fylingthorpe rider Mason Vasey, who rose to the challenge.
Just recovering from injury earlier in the year, he was absolutely buzzing and proved a very popular winner. No one came near matching his consistency over the last two laps, losing just three and two respectively.
Cameron Batty, Samuel Le Fevre, Joshua Tate and Mason Tidd were the four front runners in a fierce battle for C class honours. Tate, from Scarborough would regret his nervy first lap score which included a couple of fives on the third and fifth but dug in well to finish in third place.
The `young guns` gave a good account of themselves in medium and small wheel D class. Joseph Larkin won but Sleights’ Vaughn Harland Harland was putting a solid ride together when a couple of fives on the third cost him.
Another fine day on Sunday but river sections were treacherous early on.
Sim was equal to it dropping just 22 marks to claim all Championship points. Cripps couldn`t match the consistency of Sim, but he did enough to snatch second as Le Breton had a disastrous second lap and had to settle for third place.
Vasey was unable to repeat his form from Saturday, but he clicked into gear for his final circuit, only Bremner and Packham bettering his last lap score.
Le Fevre turned the table on rival Cameron Batty with a two-mark victory in C class, as Joshua Tate and Mason Tidd suffered nervy first laps and Larkin grabbed his second win in D class medium wheels over the rapidly improving Vaughn Harland from Sleights, Harland producing best second lap score of just three marks lost.
In the small wheels class, Joseph Botham managed a fine third place to keep among the points.
A big thank you to Euro Tyres for their contribution of front and rear tyres for the winners.