Mason Vasey in action at Harwood Dale.

Scarborough & District Motor Club hit a scorching hot weekend for their double header ACU Youth British Championship, at Low North Park, Harwood Dale.

Sponsored by Oset Electric Bikes, the event drew a fantastic entry from all parts of the country, adding a terrific atmosphere to the event, writes John Watson.

Lochaber`s Euan Sim was outstanding aboard the Sherco, in Youth A class and the three lap, 12-section course caused him very few problems with three superb cleans on the difficult third, the only rider to achieve this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Cripps and Thomas Le Breton – from the Channel Isles - fought hard, Cripps edging runner-up berth by seven marks by dint of a solid last lap.

Rising star Rowan Harland in action at the Scarborough DMC-based event. PHOTOS BY JOHN WATSON

A strong entry in B class and it was the irrepressible Fylingthorpe rider Mason Vasey, who rose to the challenge.

Just recovering from injury earlier in the year, he was absolutely buzzing and proved a very popular winner. No one came near matching his consistency over the last two laps, losing just three and two respectively.

Cameron Batty, Samuel Le Fevre, Joshua Tate and Mason Tidd were the four front runners in a fierce battle for C class honours. Tate, from Scarborough would regret his nervy first lap score which included a couple of fives on the third and fifth but dug in well to finish in third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The `young guns` gave a good account of themselves in medium and small wheel D class. Joseph Larkin won but Sleights’ Vaughn Harland Harland was putting a solid ride together when a couple of fives on the third cost him.

Holly Dixon tackles a tough section at the ACU Youth British Championship

Another fine day on Sunday but river sections were treacherous early on.

Sim was equal to it dropping just 22 marks to claim all Championship points. Cripps couldn`t match the consistency of Sim, but he did enough to snatch second as Le Breton had a disastrous second lap and had to settle for third place.

Vasey was unable to repeat his form from Saturday, but he clicked into gear for his final circuit, only Bremner and Packham bettering his last lap score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Fevre turned the table on rival Cameron Batty with a two-mark victory in C class, as Joshua Tate and Mason Tidd suffered nervy first laps and Larkin grabbed his second win in D class medium wheels over the rapidly improving Vaughn Harland from Sleights, Harland producing best second lap score of just three marks lost.

In the small wheels class, Joseph Botham managed a fine third place to keep among the points.