British TeamGym Championship glory for Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars

The Scarborough Gymnastics Academy Junior Mixed Team won the gold medal at the British TeamGym Championships.

Three new British titles were secured for SGA, along with a silver medal, a bronze, a fifth place, a seventh place, eighth place and SGA gymnast Brodie Aziz helping LSGCA senior men’s team to become British champions.

SGA coach Nikii Walker said: “The Scarborough Gymnastics Academy would like to say a huge well done to all of the gymnasts who qualified and competed at the British Teamgym Championships in Newcastle this weekend.

"SGA had eight teams competing, that included gymnasts from Tumble and Newcastle in the Junior Mixed team, Forth Valley and Tumble in the Senior Green team and Harrogate in the Junior Micro team.

The SGA Integrated Team won a gold medal.

“The gymnasts have worked incredibly hard in the run-up to the competition and have made a fantastic improvement since competing at the Northern.

"The teams put on a fantastic performance in a tough competition and achieved amazing results all round. Huge congratulations Team SGA.

"We would like to say big thank you to the coaches who have prepared the gymnasts for the event and to the parents and supporters for their ongoing commitment and support.

"Everybody at the club is so proud of all the hard work and dedication that was put in from the gymnasts and coaching team to achieve these results.

The SGA Disabilities team won a gold medal at the British TeamGym Championships.

"Also huge thanks to Katie from Harrogate, Hannah from Newcastle, Joseph from Tumble and Jacqui from Forth Valley, who are the amazing personal coaches that prepared their gymnasts to compete with the SGA teams.

"Also huge thanks to LSGCA for giving Brodie the opportunity to compete with their senior men’s team."

Scarborough Gymnastics Academy’s British Championship results

Junior Mixed Team - Champions

Integrated Micro Team – Champions

Disabilities Micro Team – Champions

Senior Micro Black Team – Silver medalists

Senior Micro Green Team – Bronze medalists

Youth Mixed Team – 5th place

Junior Micro Team – 7th place

Junior Girls Team – 8th place