British TeamGym Championship glory for Scarborough Gymnastics Academy stars
Three new British titles were secured for SGA, along with a silver medal, a bronze, a fifth place, a seventh place, eighth place and SGA gymnast Brodie Aziz helping LSGCA senior men’s team to become British champions.
SGA coach Nikii Walker said: “The Scarborough Gymnastics Academy would like to say a huge well done to all of the gymnasts who qualified and competed at the British Teamgym Championships in Newcastle this weekend.
"SGA had eight teams competing, that included gymnasts from Tumble and Newcastle in the Junior Mixed team, Forth Valley and Tumble in the Senior Green team and Harrogate in the Junior Micro team.
“The gymnasts have worked incredibly hard in the run-up to the competition and have made a fantastic improvement since competing at the Northern.
"The teams put on a fantastic performance in a tough competition and achieved amazing results all round. Huge congratulations Team SGA.
"We would like to say big thank you to the coaches who have prepared the gymnasts for the event and to the parents and supporters for their ongoing commitment and support.
"Everybody at the club is so proud of all the hard work and dedication that was put in from the gymnasts and coaching team to achieve these results.
"Also huge thanks to Katie from Harrogate, Hannah from Newcastle, Joseph from Tumble and Jacqui from Forth Valley, who are the amazing personal coaches that prepared their gymnasts to compete with the SGA teams.
"Also huge thanks to LSGCA for giving Brodie the opportunity to compete with their senior men’s team."
Scarborough Gymnastics Academy’s British Championship results
Junior Mixed Team - Champions
Integrated Micro Team – Champions
Disabilities Micro Team – Champions
Senior Micro Black Team – Silver medalists
Senior Micro Green Team – Bronze medalists
Youth Mixed Team – 5th place
Junior Micro Team – 7th place
Junior Girls Team – 8th place
Brodie competing for LSGCA Senior Mens team - British Champions.