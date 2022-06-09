Fabian Burdett, left, and wife Holly have set up a kickboxing club dedicated to the memory of their daughter Silver Rose. They are pictured above with chilldren Beau, Leilana and Oakley Photo by Richard Ponter

Fabian Burdett has named his club Silver Wolf Kickboxing in memory of he and his wife Holly’s daughter Silver Rose, who passed away in 2018.

Fabian said: “I own and run Silver Wolf Kickboxing in Scarborough which was first established in 2020.

“Silver Wolf is a business named to honour my daughter Silver Rose who passed away at 16 days old in 2018.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Burdett, left, and wife Holly have set up a kickboxing club dedicated to the memory of their daughter Silver Rose

“Me and my wife Holly found out we were expecting our second child and come the 20-week scan found out this baby was incredibly poorly.

“There was zero amniotic fluid, she was very small and had lung and kidney issues.

“We were given the option to terminate and saw many specialists.

“After one of our appointments, we were driving home and saw a lorry with “choose life” written in the mud.

“After having just been offered a termination we decided to instead choose life.

“We had many tests performed but her illness was unknown and so was her outcome.

“At 32 weeks it was decided she was better being born and receiving care on the outside.

“My wife gave up her dreams of a home birth instead opting for a caesarean knowing this would be the only way our daughter would be born alive, and this was still not a guarantee.

“It was a risk my wife was willing to take.

“It was touch and go but we were blessed with 16 days, 16 more than we ever expected.

“She weighed 890g when she was born but showed so much character within her incubator and definitely had a fighting spirit.

“Kickboxing has been a lifelong passion of mine where I have achieved a 2nd-degree black belt and is something I had hoped to share with my children.

“I have three young living children who all love the sport and I know it is something I would have shared with my tenacious fighter.

“To honour her fighting spirit and the dreams I had of involving her in this sport I named my kickboxing club after her memory.

“It is a passion of mine to help children see their potential and encourage them to reach new heights and build their confidence.

“I run classes five days a week from ages two upwards and also host adults and women’s only classes.

“I now have new premises in the town centre and would love people to come to join our welcoming community of kickboxers with free trial sessions.

“We attend competitions and next year Silver Wolf will be hosting two of our own competitions, a proportion of proceeds will be used to support baby loss charities and Tiny Lives Trust (Based at the RVI Newcastle where Silver was born) who have supported ourselves through our NICU and baby loss journey.”

Fabian is extremely proud of his wife Holly’s courage and how she is now helping others cope with their fears.

He added: “My wife has shown incredible courage going on to have our rainbow baby (a rainbow following the loss of a baby) and another after that).

“Due to our previous losses, she experienced the true fear of repeated loss and how this can affect the experience of pregnancy, going from what should be a joyous experience and most people would expect you to be joyous when in fact it can be incredibly terrifying.

“Because of this and her previous knowledge of hypnobirthing from using it for all four pregnancies she understands how life-changing the knowledge of hypnobirthing can be particularly for baby loss parents.

“Fear also directly impacts the uterus and fear-tension-pain cycle, something she passionately wants no woman to have to experience during labour but particularly for baby loss parents who have gone through so much already and deserve their happy positive birthing experience.

“She is incredibly passionate despite the difficulty it can be discussing pregnancy and birth after our own loss as she wants to help as many mothers and birth partners have a positive birthing experience.

“Her business was launched in January and she will be hosting group classes in Pickering this month along with online and private one-to-one sessions in people’s own homes in Scarborough, Pickering and all villages in between.

“Silver truly changed our lives, maybe even for the better as we are both so passionate about our work and helping others.