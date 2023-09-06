Junior Brid Road Runners at an event earlier this year.

A flat mile race along Belvedere Promenade provided the latest challenge in the Eddie Knapp Junior series.

Once again, Evie Lakes finished first with a fine run, followed in by Alfie Verner, who took top spot for the boys, writes Tom Fynn.

The following evening juniors took part in 'The Naked 5k', Junior Girls Captain Erin Gummerson triumphing in a hotly contested run.

Alexander Fynn, Tyler Choat, Charlie Johnson, and Lily Choat also competed with the latter two also securing medals for their efforts.

Scunthorpe provided the venue for the penultimate track meet of the Humber Athletic Open series.

Evie Lakes continued her fabulous form as she crossed the line in first place in the girls' U13 800m recording a PB time of 2:41:05.

The U11 Long Jump competition saw Oceane Price jump 3.05m to secure first place, while her 2.08.03 performance in the 600m took second place.

Maelys Price threw a superb shot-put bronze medal performance of 4.30m.

Teddy Imeson cleared the 75m hurdles in 16.45, his fastest time to date, while brother Daniel ran in the 80m in 18.03.

Alfie Verner recorded a 20.25m PB in the howler throw before a fourth place finish in a fiercely competitive U11 Boys 600m race.

Tyler Choat ran in a PB of 4:37:16 as he finished fourth in a mixed U13 1200m.

Becky Miller made an impressive debut in a mixed age 1500m steeplechase to record a time of 6.41.