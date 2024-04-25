Bridlington Sharks U8 football team raised funds for the club by running the full course with a ball and passing it between themselves all the way around the 5km

Danny Brunton was in fine form as he finished the famous course with a near two-minute personal best, Dean Hyde put in a strong performance along with Clare Gummerson who was delighted with her efforts as she crossed the line in well under the four-hour time, writes Tom Fynn.

Kerry Whitehead, Brid’s second lady in the event, also impressed around the course after some months of hard training for the event. Andy Baker and Josh Taylor completed the line-up for the BRR representation, the latter finishing a few seconds shy of the five-hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London results: 1536 Danny Brunton 2:48:16, 7250 Dean Hyde 3:19:26, 15939 Clare Gummerson 3:47:59, 29767 Andy Baker 4:28:21, 32219 Kerry Whitehead 4:36:28, 38806 Josh Taylor 4:59:56.

BRR's Phill Taylor won the Sewerby parkrun. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Phill Taylor reclaim his place as first finisher at Sewerby parkrun, followed home by Nick Jordan.

However more of a challenge on the day was for Bridlington Sharks U8 football team, who were raising funds for the club by running the full course with a ball and passing it between themselves all the way around the 5km.

Eleven youngsters took part with each of them dribbling the ball for around 0.4km then passing it on. The final point of the Parkrun saw all the children run together as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the club said, “It was a great event, some great team building and what a way to raise funds too, the children doing something they love”.

Bridlington Sharks U8 football team ran the full course with a ball,

Three Road Runners took part in the Sledmere House get Caked obstacle event as they raised much needed funds for the Hinge charity which provides support for anyone who his struggling in the community.

Greg and Keren Miller, along with Louise Taylor, completed the event together.

Saturday saw Helena Smith and Simon Walters tackle the Goathland V trig ultra-challenge over the North York Moors, participants can run or walk the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair completed the event well under the 15 hour cut off in 9:59:55.

Brid Road Runners' Lyn Gent in action at Sewerby parkrun.

Tony Smith was in action in the Wolds Ranger’s Way 43 mile event, completing in a very impressive 11:34:29.