Caron Holdsworth & Paul Wilkinson hit trebles as Crazy Gang beat Tornadoes 8-1 in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division 1

By Andy Bloomfield

Sports editor/reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
​The Crazy Gang swept aside Tornadoes 8-1 in Division One of the Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Caron Holdsworth and Paul Wilkinson scored hat-tricks and Julian James added a brace, writes Tony Wigley.

Hans Ebert replied with one singles win.

Division One leaders Cobras suffered a 5-4 reverse against James Builders, Peter Clarkson claimed a treble and Steve Golden added one singles, but two successes each from Harrison James and Paul Hatton plus a vital triumph for Leon James sealed victory.

Barracudas scraped through 5-4 against Vikings, Roy Hill and Tony Wigley both scored

doubles and Karen Hart added one singles win, Tom Ryan and Paul Harper replied with a brace each for Vikings.

Division Two leaders Air Benders were merciless as they overcame Mad Batters 9-0, John Ockenden, Tom Ryan and Paul Harper scored maximum points.

Spin Doctors overcame Quality Service 9-0, Pete Colling, Mike Rogers and Paul Harper each returned maximum points, and they trail the leaders by just one point.

James Gang remain in third place after a close 5-4 triumph over The Avengers, Jacob claimed a treble, Harrison and Leon both added singles, but Mike Roebuck and the formidable Tina Crockford replied with a brace each.

Paul Wilkinson and Roy Hill claimed victory in the Wednesday night Round-Robin Tournament.

