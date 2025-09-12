Castle Employment are helping to fund Scarborough swim star Wiktor Gora's Olympic dreams

Castle Employment are helping to fund Scarborough swimming star Wiktor Gora's Olympic dreams, and are urging fellow businesses to back the rising star.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castle Employment said on social media: “Wiktor is a young, local boy with a passion for swimming; in fact, he was invited to the England National Summer Meet for the top 19 UK swimmers of his age! (Even more impressive when you find out he only passed his learn to swim at the end of 2022!)

"He is a member of Scarborough Swimming Club where he trains weekly with high-level coaching staff, supporting him and his progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His end goal is to compete in the Olympics but in order to get there it takes a lot of time, effort and ultimately, more money.

"Wiktor competes at a national level, requiring weekend competitions in cities across the UK in addition to monthly coaching in Manchester and training in York twice a week.

"The financial strain of this is growing as Wiktor progresses to higher levels, but after his Dad reached out to us for support, we knew what we had to do.

"Our Community Giving Fund is reserved to help the next generation of Yorkshire thrive so we donated a portion of this to help Wiktor continue his journey; however, we also promised to raise awareness of his story in the hope of gaining support from other local businesses too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are able to donate, please email Wiktor's dad at [email protected]

"He will be documenting his journey on instagram at wiktor.gora007 , so go and follow along to see what he's up to! Let's get Wiktor to the Olympics.”