Celebration time for Bridlington Road Runners at 40th anniversary event

It was celebration time for the Bridlington Road Runners as on Friday night a dinner was held at Bridlington Rugby Club to mark the club’s 40th Anniversary.

Bridlington Road Runners celebrate their 40th anniversary in a special event at Bridlington Rugby Club.

Initially just an idea to form a club in Brid by John Potter the club has gone from strength to strength and continues to build with a strong junior section currently under the charge of Josh Taylor, writes Thomas Fynn.

The club is fully inclusive, and everyone is welcome to join them. Training is held on a Tuesday and Thursday with structured training and social runs for all abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Baker had an idea that 40 club members run a mile every day, but such was the popularity of the event many more wanted to join In and share their thoughts on what the club means to them on the anniversary.

The Bridlington Road Runners members toast the club's 40th anniversary on Friday evening. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Jennifer Kilburn said: “Mile completed, with my decorated crutches! Thank you so much for letting me still take part. That is just one of the many things that makes this club great, everyone can take part. I am so pleased to have taken that step to join BRR, and hopefully I will be back more permanently very soon.

"Being away from the club has had a pretty negative effect. However, I can see light at the end of a very dark tunnel. You are a great bunch and I've made some wonderful friends.”

Micah Gibson said: “I joined BRR junior section during 2018 and it was the best decision I ever made. I love to run, and the club has really helped me emotionally and physically. I have made friends and the support I receive is always appreciated. If it had not been for Syd, I would not be the runner I am today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucinda and Andrew Gibson said: “Our journey with the club started when Micah became a member of the junior section a few years ago. We always knew about the club through Bob and Syd and what it meant to them.

Celebration time for Bridlington Road Runners at 40th anniversary event

"Now that we are members, we can see why it means such a lot to them. We have met the most amazing people and made many friends and achieved such a lot over the past few years.

"I never thought the distances I have completed would have been achievable a few years ago. A big thank you to everyone who have helped me and encouraged me along the way!

Nicola Fowler said: “The relay for me is about my BRR family. It is so inclusive which sums up the club for me - seeing all members working towards something together regardless of age or abilities and reading what challenges they want to achieve whether it's an ultra, or improving their 5k, one thing in common is everyone is doing it for fun and friendships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Marr said: “Our BRR Mile is complete! Andrew walked his as he is recovering from a knee operation, and I ran mine.

"It was good running weather earlier this morning. I started running in 2014 following couch to 5k. I was raising funds for Bridlington Priory and used Sewerby parkrun as my sponsorship goal. It wasn't until a couple of years ago that I plucked up the courage to join BRR.

" I have found it to be a great, supportive club to be part of. I'm struggling to make club nights as some things in life are getting in the way at the moment. However, I still feel included, especially doing things like this relay. Hopefully, I'll get back soon as I now have Snake Lane to prepare for!

Lyn Gent said: “I joined BRR in February 2015 after putting it off for months as I thought I wasn't good enough for a running club. It was one of the best decisions I made. It's like having another family and I've made such wonderful friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's been highs and lows, but I wouldn't have achieved what I Have today without the support of BRR.”