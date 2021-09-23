Chance to test your strength at 'Conquer The Castle'

The Valhalla Strength Club with Terry Hollands, centre, maroon shirt

Named ‘Conquer The Castle’ the competition will cater for first timers, novices’, inters and open categories with events including, deadlift, frame carry, log press and many more.

The gym’s deputy manager, and one of the organisers, Dave Mort said: “The competition came about following lockdown and some of us wanted a real focus for our training.

“We’ve also created a gym (Valhalla Strength Club), and that’s what created the link between us and Terry (Hollands).

Dave Mort

“We decided that Barons was the best place to hold the competition and we are really looking forward to the day.”

The competition will be officiated by former World Strongest Man competitor Terry Hollands and Mort is delighted to have him on board for the day.

He added: “Terry is a huge legend in the sport, he’s a big name to be involved and everyone will be looking forward to seeing him at the event.”

Spectators are able to attend the event at £5 per person, plus a raffle ticket, and all money raised will go to mental health charity Andy Man’s Club.

“On the day we are going to have quite a few things going on, we have five different strongman events and we have 67 competitors coming from around the country.