Henry Brown and his Mum Emma enjoying his trophy at the charity sports day in Bridlington to raise money for the youngster.

Bridlington sports stalwarts Jo and Paul Robinson organised the event to raise money to help the parents of East Yorkshire youngster Henry Brown pay for medical treatment he desperately needs.

The Robinsons asked for volunteers from the town’s badminton, table tennis and tennis teams, plus any pickleball fans, and on Saturday 150 sports enthusiasts arrived at the CYP determined to enjoy five hours of sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A magnificent total of just over £1,000 has been raised from the admission fees and a huge raffle so far.

Zsa Zsa Hall shows off her raffle prize.

Table Tennis League stalwart Tony Wigley said: “I took my table tennis robot to the event and 48 people tried their very best to beat Robbie the Robot.

"Although no-one managed it I was very impressed with several ex-players from Driffield and Beverley, and they expressed interest in playing in our table tennis league in Bridlington in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone seemed to enjoy the experience of taking part in new sports and it was wonderful to see so many young people attending.

“Jo and Paul want to thank all the supporters and volunteers who worked very hard to ensure the day was a success.

Co-organiser Paul Robinson in table tennis action.

"Henry’s parents were overwhelmed at the kindness shown to their son and they want to sincerely thank everybody for their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad