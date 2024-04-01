Charlie Colley hits hat-trick as Scarborough Athletic Reserves see off Great Driffield Rovers

Boro Reserves stormed to a home win on Saturday.

​Boro opened the scoring on 19 minutes, when a Scarborough free-kick deflected off the wall and was tipped round the post by keeper Chapman. Jake Reeves sent over the corner, and Callum Hudson headed home at the back post.

The lead was doubled two minutes later, when Charlie Colley’s ball into the box from the right was superbly side-footed into the top right corner by Emilio Colangelo-Cole. George Walmsley and Colley both shot over, and Colangelo-Cole and Colley sent efforts wide, while for the visitors, a weak shot from Toby Grace bobbled into the arms of Chamberlain, and Grace sent a through-ball towards Jack Curtis, but Hudson intercepted and kicked clear.

Driffield’s best effort of the game saw Curtis lay off to Adam Ellis, whose powerful close range shot was palmed away by Chamberlain.

Boro went 3-0 up on 33 minutes with a terrific individual goal from Colley, who dribbled round two defenders and fired a low shot past the keeper. Walmsley sent a shot wide, then on 38 minutes Jake Reeves struck the right-hand post from a 25-yard free-kick.

The second half was similarly one-sided, and Boro added a fourth goal in the 52nd minute when Scarborough had a header kicked off the goal-line by Etherington, but he smashed the rebound past keeper Chapman.

Driffield enjoyed a brief spell of pressure, with Ellis firing a free-kick into the Boro wall, a cross into the box from Luke Wilson was cleared by Hudson’s diving header, and a surging run from Curtis who ended by a strong tackle from Hudson.

Boro dominated the final 20 minutes. Josh Wallace laid off to Nathan Heaton, who blazed over, before Colley burst into the area and fired past Chapman to make it 5-0 in the 74th minute.

A Colley cross to the far post was met by Colangelo-Cole, who blasted his shot against the post, then on 77 minutes Colley completed his hat-trick with another fantastic individual goal, ending a mazy dribble by slotting inside the right-hand post.

Within 60 seconds Scarborough had fired against the base of the left-hand post, then skipper Reeves had a shot blocked by Luke Gill.

Colangelo-Cole turned and fired goalwards, but the impressive Etherington threw his body in the way to block the shot.

In the last minute a terrific through-ball from Walmsley sent Matty Blair clear on goal and he calmly slotted home goal number seven past the oncoming Chapman.

BORO - Chamberlain, Blair, Hide, Reeves(c), Heaton, Hudson, Coleangelo-Cole, Walmsley, Scarborough, McGinty, Colley Rolling subs- Exley, Pluu, Leech, Wallace

REFEREE - Andy Smith

GOALS - BORO- Callum Hudson 19, Emilio Colengelu-Cole 21, Charlie Colley 33, 74, 77, Robbie Scarborough 52, Matty Blair 90

GOAL ATTEMPTS- BORO 24 (11 on target) GREAT

DRIFFIELD 3 (2 on target)

CORNERS- BORO 9 GREAT DRIFFIELD 1

OFFSIDES- BORO 2 GREAT DRIFFIELD 1

YELLOW CARDS- None

BORO MAN OF MATCH- Charlie Colley

ATTENDANCE- 129