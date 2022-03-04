Charm Park set to host first-ever Yorkshire Jockeys Club point-to-point meeting on Sunday

Feuille De Lune will challenge for glory at Charm Park on Sunday

This is a newly formed group of young amatuer jockeys who have come together to organise a meeting in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund and Racing Welfare, both of which support the local racing industry massively.

The first of the eight-race card on Sunday starts at 1pm with a Conditions Race for horses who have not won under rules, except for class 5 handicap winners.

Entry is £12 and under-16s are free, there will be several trade stands along with a bar and food, for Sat Nav users follow YO13 9QU.

The opening Club Members Conditions race could be a strongly run race if both Pillowman and Feuille De Lune take their chances.

The latter was hugely impressive at Sheriff Hutton when blazing a trail from the front, while Pillowman lacked fluency on his rules debut in the Restricted final at Stratford and should go well now reverted back to pointing.

For Rita is another danger from the Francesca Poste yard along with Tom Ellis's Mammoth, however the John Dawson-trained and ridden Monsun Storm is slowly returning to form and ran a nice third last time behind the very capable Steely Addition.

Selection - Feuille De Lune

The second race is sponsored by the Thoroughbred Breeders Association and is run over two miles and four furlongs solely for four-year-olds.

Most of these will have plenty of talented and could one day be destined for a career under rules, no doubt hoping to follow in the footsteps of the very classy 'Does He Know' who broke his maiden at this track.

Fascinating Rhythm was third on debut in a bumper at Duncombe Park after being well fancied, while Is So Cute Dimaria was only a couple of lengths in front of him that day.

Macavity is a flat bred gelding and is well thought of from the Jack Teal stable, however he will have stiff competition from the powerful yards of Francesca Poste and Tom Ellis.

Hoe Joly Smoke was bought for £16,500 in 2019 and his dam was the winner of a bumper and hurdle, while stablemate Man Of My Dreams was bought from the Derby sale in Ireland for 40,000 euro and is out of grade 3 placed hurdler Storm Away.

Salt Rock was a £38,000 purchase from last years May sales, while stablemate Mount Bonete is half brother to numerous winners and was picked up for £26,000 at the same sale.

Selection - Macavity

Next is the Ladies Open and the two class horses of the race are Red Indian and Latenightpass, the former won well last time at Alnwick and should go close again.

However Latenightpass was unlucky to come to grief at the last when looking to have the race in control and looks the class horse in the race after finishing fourth and second in the Cheltenham and Aintree Foxhunters.

As for the rest, Game As A Pheasant could be the one to fill the places along with Black Anthem and Demain des L'Aube.

Selection - Latenightpass

The Men's Open is run over 3m 4f and the winning horse of this race will receive a free entry in to the Grimthorpe Gold Cup at the Middleton Point to Point Sheriff Hutton on April 3.

Black River has good previous form but needs to bounce back, Cool Desire won last time but will need another big step forward, while Mr Pepperpot stays very well but will need to improve against several of these.

Cup Final got the better of Point The Way in last years Grimthorpe Gold Cup, however Point The Way is already a winner this season and may have a fitness edge. Vinnie Lewis is also a danger on his best form but was slightly below par last time at Alnwick.

Selection - Point The Way

Artic Oscar just got the better of subsequent Alnwick winner Courting Flow last time and the pair could clash again, however Courting Flow looks to have improved a great deal since their initial encounter and could reverse the form.

Diana Prince took a heavy fall last time after running a nice race for a long way, whilst Teescomponents Boy made a pleasing return to action when finishing second to the useful looking Latenightfumble.

Tom Cody is another who play a hand, he won a weak maiden in impressive style last time and has always been held in high regard.

Selection - Courting Flow

The Open Maiden received 29 entries and has therefore split, division 1 has 14 entries and the recent Larkhill bumper winner Presenting Miranda draws the eye been half sister to the talented chaser Presenting Percy.

Gentleman Sam has not done a lot wrong this season but was well held last time, Party Town should be expected to do better from the Francesca Poste stable, while The Dowry showed signs of form in Ireland and after a low key run at Larkhill in early January, Teal has chosen to persist with his charge and must no doubt expect more.

Three o'clock Fox finished fourth behind subsequent rules winner No Cruise Yet and can no doubt improve further, whilst Paris Cercy is from the same yard, was a £20,000 purchase and could be one to note on debut.

Free Choice is an interesting recruit to the UK after finishing second in an Irish maiden only a month ago.

Selection - Presenting Miranda

Division 2 has more form to work on with such as Il Padrino from the Bevin stable.

The son of Milan was in third and looked to hold a chance when coming to grief late on, Master Mattie stayed on late at Sheriff Hutton to be fifth on his British debut and is likely to do better along with The Whistle Blower who has been third on both his starts this season.

Socialiser was third in an Alnwick Restricted last time,

Imperial Imp has shown signs of form in Ireland and could be more effective on better ground, while the only debutant in the field is the Will Milburn-trained Lepashe, bought in July 2020, this son of Ocovango is half-brother to winning jumper Theatre Mill.

Elusive Secret could be worth a second chance, he showed form in Ireland but made a quiet return at Duncombe Park.

Selection - Master Mattie

The final race is an Intermediate race and looks very competitive.

Tthe Jack Teal-trained The Great Phoenix has progressed well and looked to hold every chance when coming to grief last time at Friars Haugh, while Ballydonagh Boy galloped his rivals into the ground at Alnwick recently and could go well again if the race doesn't come too soon.

A mare on the up looks to be Sine Nomine, she was a very easy winner at Duncombe Park, but will have to improve further to beat Feuille de Lune.

The Francesca Poste-trained Fan Club Aulmes looks a threat too, however will have to carry a 5lb penalty for his win in a Conditions race.