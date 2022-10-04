Chloe Orrell nets last-gasp leveller for Danby Ladies, away-day loss for Whitby Ladies at Newcastle City 2s

Katie Hodgson in action for Danby during the 1-1 home draw on Saturday PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Danby were at home to Newcastle Uni 5s last weekend, with Uni bringing a well organised and quick team the hosts knew they’d need to work together to beat them.

Danby started off slowly but with some strong blocks at the back from Christine Tarrant the home team managed to regain some possession and they began to create some momentum in the midfield.

With some strong link-up play from Pippa Middlemas at the back to Kathryn Hogarth in the middle Danby were creating chances and controlling parts of the game.

The Danby Hockey Club scorer Chloe Orrell (left) with Alice Hogarth

The score remained 0-0 at the half-time interval and with the match going from end to end the villagers knew they then had a difficult second half to play.

The game continued to be fast-paced and with a quick break from Newcastle Uni 5s the visitors managed to beat the Danby defence making the score 1-0.

With some strong attacking runs down the right side from Alice Hogarth Danby were putting the pressure onto the Uni defence, with strong balls into the D from Josie Bowes the hosts were creating chances.

The game was high-paced and intense and Danby weren’t for giving up until the final whistle.

Christine Tarrant defends for the home side against Newcastle University

Heidi Price came close to scoring for a Danby after creating a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

After being awarded a penalty corner in the final few minutes and Alice Hogarth picking up the rebound she managed to cross the ball to Chloe Orrell, who knocked the ball in off the far post making the final score 1-1.

Danby put in an excellent team performance and player of the match was awarded to Alice Hogarth.

Danby play a Newcastle University team at home again this coming Saturday, with the Uni 6s visiting them this time around.

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies travelled away to Newcastle on Saturday where they played Newcastle City 2s.

The strong squad of 11 started off well, they looked in uniform and passed the ball accurately and quickly around the pitch, making Newcastle work for every tackle.

Jessica Hogarth made a fantastic pass to Millie Storr who skilfully carried the ball down the right wing and crossed it accurately to Natasha Kent who scored the opening goal of the match.

The ladies' spirits were high and they went into half-time 1-0 up.

Unfortunately, the visitors’ high morale didn't last long in the second half, and the Whitby ladies understandably got tired.

Newcastle City 2s put intense pressure on Whitby's defence and scored five goals - all off penalty corners.

The Whitby team could not make a comeback from these goals and the final score was 5-1.

There is no league game for the Whitby Ladies squad this coming weekend.