Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson fire leaders Cobras to 8-1 Bridlington Table Tennis League win

Luda Cronin and Chris Deegan, winners of the Bridlington Table Tennis League Wednesday night Round-Robin Tournament. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson were unbeaten and Ben Copley claimed a brace for the leaders, but Robert Deegan replied for Scorpions, writes Tony Wigley.

The Crazy Gang recorded an 8-1 victory over Barracudas thanks to maximums from Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies, and two wins from Paul Wilkinson, Ethan Marshall scored a singles in reply.

James Builders remain third after a 5-4 triumph over Penholders.

Alan Fumagalli netted two wins for Mad Batters in Division Two.

Simon James scored a hat-trick and a win each from Leon James and Evan James bagged victory, Penholders’ Rory Bagnall claimed a fine brace and a win each from Karime Nasser and Ethan Marshall.

Quality Service are now six points clear at the head of Division Two following their emphatic 9-0 triumph over Air Benders, Sandie Edwards, Kevin Raynor and Paul Senior each returned maximums.

Mad Batters lost a little ground in second despite beating The James Gang 6-3, Robert Deegan, Alan Fumagalli and Phil Leach each claimed two singles wins.

Harrison James showed excellent form with a hat-trick for sixth-placed James Gang.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Builders ace Simon James scooped a hat-trick in Division One.

Martin’s Knights prevailed 5-4 over The Avengers to stay third, thanks to braces from Patrick Tallant and Jon Bell, and a Paul Robinson singles.

Avengers moved up to fifth with Luda Cronin’s brilliant hat-trick and a singles win from Phil Parcell.