Chris Deegan, Tom Ryan and Sandie Edwards grab glory in Bridlington Table Tennis League finals
All of the events were held using the round-robin format, which then produced two semi-finals and a final, writes Tony Wigley.
Chris Deegan, the number two seed, defeated Paul Wilkinson, number three seed, 11-7, 12-10, in a pulsating and dramatic Division One Men’s Singles final.
Tom Ryan, number one seed, prevailed 11-8, 11-6 over Kevin Raynor, number six seed, in the Division Two Men’s Singles final.
This was another high quality match, and the standard in Division Two has improved dramatically this season.
Sandie Edwards is the new Division Two Ladies Singles champion after her close 81-80 victory over Tina Crockford.
We used a slightly different format for this event, in which all the ladies played eight matches over two hours.
Cobras are champions of Division One, Peter Clarkson, Chris Deegan and Paul Senior finished nine points ahead of The Crazy Gang.
An incredible run of 16 victories secured the Division Two title for Spin Doctors, finishing just two points ahead of Air Benders, and a great all-round team effort from Gerard Ferre, Patrick Tallant and Jon Bell.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson won the Wednesday night round-robin tournament.