Chris Waite leads the way for Scarborough AC at North Yorkshire Water Park parkrun

Mick Thompson in action at North Yorkshire Water Park run , pic Richard Ponter

The first finisher for the club was Chris Waite who was 15th overall of 210 and 3rd Over-40, Hester Butterworth was next to finish and the 3rd female of 99 and 1st O50, writes Mick Thompson.

Other Wykeham age group first places were achieved by Bridget Macedonski F55, Ralph Broadley M70, Harry Forkin M70 and Mick Thompson M80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Male Results; M.Rutt 28th, J. Waite 2nd 11-14, D. Smart 3rd Over-50, J. Hopper 29th, M.Pepworth 6th Over-50, C. Bourne 8th Over-50, T.Carrington 49th, C. Clayton 8th Over-55, D. Leaming 9th Over-50, R. Grainger 12th Over-50, D.Tomlinson 11th Over-55, P. Barnard 14th Over-50, M. Padgham 2nd Over-65, A. Blackman 7th Over-40, R. Gough 2nd Over-70

Hester Butterworth was the first SAC woman home at the Wykeham parkrun.

Other Female Results; S. Noble 4th, J. Graves 5th Over-55, J. Miller 6th Over -60, A. Wardman 39th, L.Lester 6th Over-45, A. Metcalf 7th Over-60, E. Waite 5th Over-40 with a PB, S. Villiers 8th Over-60, M.Pepworth 12th Over-50, W.Pattison 14th Over-50, C. Bilton 10th Over-45

Helpers; C. Bilton, M. D’Eath, R. Glover, H. Grainger, V. O’Neil, M.Pepworth, C. Waite, E. Waite, J.Waite, J.Webb

At Sewerby parkrun, Maurice Bates was 1st O70, Pauline Elliot 5th O45, Alan Keenan 2nd O75, Pat Keenan 3rd O70 and Mark Slater 4th O70, at Dalby Robert Preston was 3rd of 143, Glyn Hewitt 1st O50, Andrew Hopper 2nd O50, Lorraine Hewitt 5th O50, and at Whitby, Sarah Marshall was 4th O55 and Harry Whitehouse 3rd O70.

Other Parkruns

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Endcliffe Shefield Rebecca Dent 62nd of 278, Giulia Wilkins 11th O55

Oldham Kevin Hutchings 12th O55

GloucesterMonty Kettlewell 2nd 11-14, Jennie Kettlewell 9th O45

SedgfieldAaron Padgham 84th of 167