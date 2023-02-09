Christine Tarrant and Rosie Hogarth shine in tough weekend for Danby Ladies hockey team

Chrstine Tarrant was player of the match against Norton

Saturday saw Danby league leaders Norton.

Danby started with confidence and were building up play in the middle of the pitch. Some early threats at the Danby defence were cleared confidently by Emma Hare to Ellis Price on the right who was pressing the Norton defence well.

Play moved swiftly from Danby’s defence to the attackers, Josie Bowes and Nikki Graham who put pressure on the Norton defence and managed to get a few strikes on goal. The first half ended with a score of 1-0 to Norton.

Second half started with Danby battling hard, defenders Christine Tarrant and Rosie Hogarth played beautifully together blocking the attempts of the Norton attackers and clearing the ball wide to Alice Hogarth, who ran the wing fantastically.

Despite conceding another goal, Danby wing player Chloe Orrel continued to make some threats on the Norton defence, but the final score was 4-0 to Norton.

Player of the match was Tarrant for her exemplary defensive work and efforts.

On Sunday Danby were edged out 3-2 by Newcastle University.

The game started strong with Danby pressing hard in the middle with Nikki Graham using her speed and skills to work the ball past the Newcastle players and towards our attacking goal.

Danby managed to secure an early goal with Katie Hodgson lifting the ball past the Newcastle keeper.

Newcastle fought back hard, making Danby’s Rosie Hogarth defend hard and clear any threat wide, the score at half-time was 1-1.

In the second half Newcastle soon took the lead.

After some exceptional play in the middle by Ellis Price and Chloe Orrel Danby were regaining control of the ball.

With some strong, confident play in the forwards by Katie Hodgson and Chloe Thompson, Orrel managed to score another goal for Danby.

With the match end to end Danby were unlucky to concede in the final few minutes.

The player of the match was awarded to Rosie Hogarth for her growing confidence and exceptional defensive work.