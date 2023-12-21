Christine Tarrant shines despite 1-0 home loss for Danby Ladies against North Shields

Danby's Izzy Hogarth on the attack in their 1-0 home loss to North Shields

Visitors Shields started quickly and were passing the ball well down the pitch, Emma Hare was able to block early threats and clear the ball wide.

Rosie Hogarth and Kath Hogarth worked well together in the middle of the pitch to move the ball past the Shields players to allow Danby to create some chances on goal, the game was fast and end to end with both teams creating chances.

Deb Callaghan created space well and was feeding the ball wide down the pitch to try and create space for Danby to play the ball towards goal.

The home players get ready.

In the second half Shields attacked hard but with some excellent defensive work from Christine Tarrant they were unable to convert these into a goal.

Erin Hodgson was playing with confidence and gaining possession to feed the ball through to Katie Hodgson to try Danby’s chances on goal but unfortunately couldn’t beat the Shields keeper.

Despite strong efforts from Danby, who were working extremely hard to keep the travelling team out, they did manage to score giving them a 1-0 lead.

Danby continued to press, looking for the equaliser and with Pippa Middlemas working hard, not only in defensive but on the attack, the home side were creating chances however this couldn’t be converted into a goal, so the game ended in a home loss.