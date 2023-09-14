Clare Gummerson and Phill Taylor race to victories in the Eddie Knapp Challenge

Phill Taylor won the Men's Trophy after the Eddie Knapp Challenge.

This is an event which is four races in as many days and a series of very different events, the first is a hill race at Carnaby, writes Tom Fynn.

Forty runners took part on Tuesday with Clare Gummerson close to the ladies record on her way to the ladies win. Phill Taylor took first for the men in 17:37.

This was followed by a beach race on the south side, however it was a Wednesday night when records fell, Taylor beating his 2019 time and Clare Gummerson smashed the course record for the ladies by two minutes and 42 seconds.

Clare Gummerson, who won the Ladies Trophy, chases down Micah Gibson.

Thursday night’s flat mile saw runners put into groups on ability, challenged to run as fast as they can.

James Briggs this time pipped Taylor to first place by 12 seconds, Micah Gibson was in scintillating form to finish the mile in 6:33, but it was Kirsten and Amanda Porter who really shone on the evening, Kirsten finishing in 7:22 and mum Amanda 8:31.

Friday’s finale is a 10km race at Kilham, this time it was Taylor who came through the fastest for the men, with his challenger Briggs a good minute behind to finish in third place.

Gummerson was first lady and took the Ladies trophy with an overall time of 1:36:27.

Phill Taylor, Nick Jordan and Paul Good took the top three places for BRR at a sweltering Sewerby parkrun, with Taylor being second overall.

Dominic Bond was one of nine BRR members who tackled the Great North Run, finishing in 1:27:34.

Josh Taylor came home in 1:47:39, Di Rewston raised just over £300 so far for the Oncology Departmentt at Leeds.

Scott Hargreaves was in fine form also on the Sunday at the Vale of York half marathon, first home for the club places in 1:16:08 and 25th place overall was Jo Dagnan.