Cobras pull clear at top of Bridlington Table Tennis League after 8-1 win over Scorpions

Jo Robinson made an impressive debut for The Avengers in Division Two of the Bridlington Table Tennis League PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both claimed maximum points and Paul Senior shot a brace but Ethan Marshall had a win for Scorpions, writes Tony Wigley.

James Builders maintained third as they beat Penholders 7-2, Simon James led the way with a dynamic treble and doubles from Jacob and Evan James. Paul Wilkinson replied with two hard-fought singles wins.

The Crazy Gang defeated Barracudas 6-3 in a vibrant match with two wins each from Julian James, Paul Wilkinson and Caron Holdsworth, but Chris Deegan scored a brilliant hat-trick in reply.

Chris Deegan scooped three wins for Division One leaders The Cobras.

The match between Holdsworth and Deegan was a five-set thriller from two players with contrasting styles and superb technique.

All Division Two matches produced high-scoring wins for the top three.

Quality Service are 11 points clear after their 9-0 triumph over Air Benders, Sandie Edwards, Paul Senior and Kevin Raynor all netting trebles.

Mad Batters are second after overcoming The James Gang 8-1, three wins from Robert Deegan and Alan Fumagalli plus a brace from Phil Leach. Leon James claimed a win for fifth-placed Gang.

Simon James scored a maximum for James Builders.

Martin’s Knights were merciless as they whitewashed The Avengers 9-0, Jon Bell, Patrick Tallant and Paul Robinson scored maximum points for the third-placed Knights.

