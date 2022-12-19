Cobras pull clear at top of Bridlington Table Tennis League after 8-1 win over Scorpions
Cobras increased their lead at the top of Division One with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Scorpions in the Bridlington Table Tennis League.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both claimed maximum points and Paul Senior shot a brace but Ethan Marshall had a win for Scorpions, writes Tony Wigley.
James Builders maintained third as they beat Penholders 7-2, Simon James led the way with a dynamic treble and doubles from Jacob and Evan James. Paul Wilkinson replied with two hard-fought singles wins.
The Crazy Gang defeated Barracudas 6-3 in a vibrant match with two wins each from Julian James, Paul Wilkinson and Caron Holdsworth, but Chris Deegan scored a brilliant hat-trick in reply.
The match between Holdsworth and Deegan was a five-set thriller from two players with contrasting styles and superb technique.
All Division Two matches produced high-scoring wins for the top three.
Quality Service are 11 points clear after their 9-0 triumph over Air Benders, Sandie Edwards, Paul Senior and Kevin Raynor all netting trebles.
Mad Batters are second after overcoming The James Gang 8-1, three wins from Robert Deegan and Alan Fumagalli plus a brace from Phil Leach. Leon James claimed a win for fifth-placed Gang.
Martin’s Knights were merciless as they whitewashed The Avengers 9-0, Jon Bell, Patrick Tallant and Paul Robinson scored maximum points for the third-placed Knights.