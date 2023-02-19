Cobras pull further clear at top of the Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One table
Cobras recorded their 17th victory of the season after their emphatic 8-1 triumph over Barracudas, in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One.
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson both scored maximum points and Ben Copley claimed a brace. Alan Fumagalli replied with a singles win, writes Tony Wigley.
The Scorpions overcame Penholders 6-3 thanks to a fine treble from Peter Clarkson who stepped in as a last-minute replacement.
Robert Deegan struck twice and Tom Ryan supplied a singles win. Gavin Smithies shot a brace and Ethan Marshall added a win for Penholders.
The Crazy Gang beat Barracudas 6-3 with doubles from Paul Wilkinson, Caron Holdsworth and Gavin Smithies.
Barracudas’ Chris Deegan scored an excellent hat-trick.
Mad Batters are just six points behind the leaders in Division Two, with four matches remaining, after their close 5-4 victory over The Avengers.
Alan Fumagalli and Robert Deegan both claimed two wins each and Phil Leach added a singles win. Vicky Barton also had a singles win, and the mercurial Pier Canta rampaged to another superb hat-trick, making it 15 wins in 15 matches, the division’s only 100% record.
Air Benders have signed two new players and the transformation has been spectacular as they beat Martin’s Knights 7-2.
Tom Ryan claimed a hat-trick, John Ockenden added a singles win, and debutant Neil Finlay an excellent treble. Patrick Tallant and Paul Robinson replied with a singles win each.