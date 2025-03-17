Cobras retain Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One title
Peter Clarkson and Tony Miller scored hat-tricks and Steve Golden shot a brace as they defeated Tornadoes 8-1, writes Tony Wigley.
Crazy Gang beat Barracudas 5-4 in a tight finish, Paul Wilkinson and Caron Holdsworth claimed doubles and Gavin Smithies added a single.
Gerard Ferre scored maximum points and Roy Hill claimed a single in reply.
Vikings finished in fifth place after a 5-4 triumph over James Builders.
Roy Hart and Julian James scored twice and Paul Harper scored the vital match-winner. Jacob James and Paul Watkins struck doubles in reply.
Spin Doctors are Division Two champions after they crushed Mad Batters 9-0, as Tony Miller, Paul Harper and Jon Bell hit maximums.
The James Gang finished second, 12 points adrift of the leaders after a 5-4 reverse against Quality Service.
Jacob James scored a fine treble and Mike Byass added a single, however, Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor scored doubles and Dave Brown sealed victory with a single.
Air Benders finished third after leading the field for most of the season, and they went down 5-4 to The Avengers.
John Ockenden scored twice and Joe Plant added a single, but a Mike Roebuck treble, a Tina Crockford double and a Vicky Barton single ensured fourth place.
Delphine Kaye and Roy Hill won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.