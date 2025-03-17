Cobras retain Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One title

Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Cobras retained their title as Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One champions.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Peter Clarkson and Tony Miller scored hat-tricks and Steve Golden shot a brace as they defeated Tornadoes 8-1, writes Tony Wigley.

Crazy Gang beat Barracudas 5-4 in a tight finish, Paul Wilkinson and Caron Holdsworth claimed doubles and Gavin Smithies added a single.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gerard Ferre scored maximum points and Roy Hill claimed a single in reply.

Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Vikings finished in fifth place after a 5-4 triumph over James Builders.

Roy Hart and Julian James scored twice and Paul Harper scored the vital match-winner. Jacob James and Paul Watkins struck doubles in reply.

Spin Doctors are Division Two champions after they crushed Mad Batters 9-0, as Tony Miller, Paul Harper and Jon Bell hit maximums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The James Gang finished second, 12 points adrift of the leaders after a 5-4 reverse against Quality Service.

Bridlington Table Tennis League.

Jacob James scored a fine treble and Mike Byass added a single, however, Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor scored doubles and Dave Brown sealed victory with a single.

Air Benders finished third after leading the field for most of the season, and they went down 5-4 to The Avengers.

John Ockenden scored twice and Joe Plant added a single, but a Mike Roebuck treble, a Tina Crockford double and a Vicky Barton single ensured fourth place.

Delphine Kaye and Roy Hill won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.