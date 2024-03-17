Chris Deegan scored a hat-trick for Cobras as they secured the Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One title.

Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson hit hat-tricks, but Gang replied with singles from Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies, writes Tony Wigley.

James Builders beat Barracudas 5-4 in a match dominated by another brilliant Simon James treble, and a Jacob James double., Cudas fought back with a Tony Wigley brace and singles from Roy Hill and Mike Roebuck.

The Vikings moved up into fifth after their 6-3 victory over Seasiders, Patrick Tallant was unbeaten, Robert Deegan shot a brace and Tom Ryan added a single, John Ockenden and Ian McKenna replied.

Tom Ryan struck a vital hat-trick for Air Benders.

The James Gang stunned Division Two leaders Air Benders 6-3, with hat-tricks from Harrison and Leon James, Joe Plant, Tom Ryan and John Ockenden added singles in reply.

Quality Service squeezed home 5-4 against Spin Doctors with doubles from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor, and a Paul Senior single. Gerard Ferre hit a maximum in reply.

The Avengers were jubilant after their 5-4 triumph over The James Gang, with doubles from Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton and a Delphine Kaye single, Harrison James replied with a treble.

Air Benders were ruthless as they overcame Mad Batters 7-2, Tom Ryan was unbeaten, John Ockenden and Joe Plant added two singles each, but Robert Deegan struck twice for the Batters.