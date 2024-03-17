Cobras secure Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One title
Chris Deegan and Peter Clarkson hit hat-tricks, but Gang replied with singles from Caron Holdsworth, Paul Wilkinson and Gavin Smithies, writes Tony Wigley.
James Builders beat Barracudas 5-4 in a match dominated by another brilliant Simon James treble, and a Jacob James double., Cudas fought back with a Tony Wigley brace and singles from Roy Hill and Mike Roebuck.
The Vikings moved up into fifth after their 6-3 victory over Seasiders, Patrick Tallant was unbeaten, Robert Deegan shot a brace and Tom Ryan added a single, John Ockenden and Ian McKenna replied.
The James Gang stunned Division Two leaders Air Benders 6-3, with hat-tricks from Harrison and Leon James, Joe Plant, Tom Ryan and John Ockenden added singles in reply.
Quality Service squeezed home 5-4 against Spin Doctors with doubles from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor, and a Paul Senior single. Gerard Ferre hit a maximum in reply.
The Avengers were jubilant after their 5-4 triumph over The James Gang, with doubles from Tina Crockford and Vicky Barton and a Delphine Kaye single, Harrison James replied with a treble.
Air Benders were ruthless as they overcame Mad Batters 7-2, Tom Ryan was unbeaten, John Ockenden and Joe Plant added two singles each, but Robert Deegan struck twice for the Batters.
Peter Clarkson and Robert Deegan won the Wednesday night round/robin tourney.