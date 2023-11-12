Cobras see off Crazy Gang 5-4 in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One title showdown

Leon James, left, and Chris Deegan were the winners of the Wednesday Night Round/robin Tournament. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY

Cobras prevailed 5-4 thanks to a fine Chris Deegan hat-trick and a Peter Clarkson brace, Paul Wilkinson scored twice in reply for Crazy Gang, writes Tony Wigley.

Barracudas moved up into third when they beat James Builders 6-3, two singles each from Roy Hill, Mike Roebuck and Tony Wigley, but the deadly Simon James claimed another faultless treble for the Builders.

The Seasiders rampaged to an 8-1 triumph over the Rats through maximums from Julian James and John Ockenden and a double for Ian McKenna, Robert Deegan replied with a singles for Rats.

Simon Becket claimed one singles for Mad Batters in Division Two.

The Air Benders are second in Division Two after a 5-4 victory over The James Gang, a treble for Tom Ryan and a brace from John Ockenden, Leon James claimed a double for third-placed Gang.

Barcelona fan Gerard Ferre claimed another brilliant hat-trick as Spin Doctors triumphed 5-4 over Quality Service, Patrick Tallant added a double, but Paul Senior struck twice with a singles each from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor.

The James Gang crushed The Avengers 8-1, trebles from Leon and Harrison and a Carole James brace, Delphine Kaye won a singles for Avengers.

Air Benders were ruthless as they overcame Mad Batters 6-3 with hat-tricks from Ockenden and Ryan, Batters replied with a singles each from Simon Becker, Rob Deegan and Phil Leach.