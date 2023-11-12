News you can trust since 1882
Cobras see off Crazy Gang 5-4 in Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One title showdown

Cobras and Crazy Gang clashed in the big Bridlington Table Tennis League Division One title showdown.
By Andy Bloomfield
Leon James, left, and Chris Deegan were the winners of the Wednesday Night Round/robin Tournament. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEYLeon James, left, and Chris Deegan were the winners of the Wednesday Night Round/robin Tournament. PHOTOS BY TONY WIGLEY
Cobras prevailed 5-4 thanks to a fine Chris Deegan hat-trick and a Peter Clarkson brace, Paul Wilkinson scored twice in reply for Crazy Gang, writes Tony Wigley.

Barracudas moved up into third when they beat James Builders 6-3, two singles each from Roy Hill, Mike Roebuck and Tony Wigley, but the deadly Simon James claimed another faultless treble for the Builders.

The Seasiders rampaged to an 8-1 triumph over the Rats through maximums from Julian James and John Ockenden and a double for Ian McKenna, Robert Deegan replied with a singles for Rats.

Simon Becket claimed one singles for Mad Batters in Division Two.Simon Becket claimed one singles for Mad Batters in Division Two.
The Air Benders are second in Division Two after a 5-4 victory over The James Gang, a treble for Tom Ryan and a brace from John Ockenden, Leon James claimed a double for third-placed Gang.

Barcelona fan Gerard Ferre claimed another brilliant hat-trick as Spin Doctors triumphed 5-4 over Quality Service, Patrick Tallant added a double, but Paul Senior struck twice with a singles each from Sandie Edwards and Kevin Raynor.

The James Gang crushed The Avengers 8-1, trebles from Leon and Harrison and a Carole James brace, Delphine Kaye won a singles for Avengers.

Air Benders were ruthless as they overcame Mad Batters 6-3 with hat-tricks from Ockenden and Ryan, Batters replied with a singles each from Simon Becker, Rob Deegan and Phil Leach.

Chris Deegan and Leon James won the Wednesday night round/robin tournament.