Col Stainthorpe secures opening Whitby Sea Anglers Association League win

At the opening WSAA match are, back, from left Dave Perrett, Willian Atkinson, Dylan Goldsmith, Col Stainthorpe; front, from left Peter Horbury, Brian Harland & Neil Eglon.

Storm Agnes, forecast to wreak havoc across the country with 48mph SSEasterly winds and heavy rainfall.

Consequently only eight anglers fished the three-hour match, fishing down to low water 21.36hrs, 1.7metres ebb, tangle beds were well within reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of colour in the water and up to two foot of localised SSEasterly swell, however bladder rack and fine green grass weed fouled lines.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strong winds hampered casting and bite detection.

At the scales, Bernard Vasey and Jason Ebison oversaw the weigh-in of 19 codlings for 28lb 10oz from six of the eight who fished.

Man of the Match was Col Stainthorpe, Whitby, with 9lb 5oz (6), his best was 2lb 6oz.

Heaviest Fish of the night fell to secretary Peter Horbury, Whitby, 3lb 2oz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first Sunday WSAA League match was held on Sunday October 1.

Again the weather conditions were unfavourable, flat calm sea-state, little to no colour, westsouthwesterly winds 10mph.

Just eight were fishing the four-hour match from 6pm to 10pm. HWater 18.20hrs, 6.0m, an all ebb match.

At the scales there were two ‘double-figure bags’. The first was Brian Harland, Whitby, who was also the Man of the Match, and did extremely well in such poor conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He weighed in with six codlings and nine billets for 19lb 11oz.

The second came from Colin Stainthorpe, with seven codlings and four billets, 13lb 1oz.

Heaviest Fish fell to Denis Thompson, Lythe, with a pollock of 4lb 3½oz.

Leaderboard after 2 of 51 matches

1st - Brian Harland - 19 fish 25lb 1oz

2nd - Col Stainthorpe - 17 fish 22lb 6oz

3rd - Dave Perrett - 9 fish 11lb 3oz

4th - Jason Ebison - 5 fish 5lb 5oz

5th - Peter Horbury - 2 fish 4lb 12oz

6th - Denis Thompson - 1 fish 4lb 4oz

7th - Ryan Collinson - 4 fish 2lb 10oz

8th - Bernard Vasey - 1 fish 1lb 11oz