Colin Stainthorpe nets Christmas Whitby Sea Anglers Association match success

Colin Stainthorpe finished top of the tree in Sunday’s Whitby Sea Anglers Association Members Christmas match.

Col Stainthorpe Receives the WSAA Christmas Members Match Trophy and £50 from Neil Eglon. PHOTOS BY PETER HORBURY

Fishing was from 2pm to 7pm, weigh-in 7pm-7.45pm at the Wilson Arms, Sneaton, followed by a Sunday lunch and presentation, writes Peter Horbury.

Stainthorpe snapped up the £50 first place prize, which was kindly donated by Neil Eglon, and also the Heaviest Fish award, The Michael Deadman Memorial Trophy, which was also £50 thanks to Rich Deadman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Elgin, now over the North Sea heading towards Europe had brought very strong winds and heavy rainfall over night.

Col Stainthope receives Michael Deadman Memorial Trophy £50 from Rich Deadman.

Sea state NorthEasterly two to three foot thick with colour.

SouthWesterly winds, gusting 30mph with intermittent rainfall throughout the five-hour all ebb match.

Of the 12 fishing just seven managed a weigh-in of 13 codlings, nine rocklings and a single billet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With literally seconds to spare Man of the Match Stainthorpe, Whitby, made it to the scales.

He recorded three codlings - 7lb 8½ oz which included the Heaviest Fish 4lb 1oz.

On Sunday December 3, the first WSAA League match of December, flat calm sea state, -1°C with a gentle, but icy cold, ENEast breeze.

Full cloud cover and the possibility of snow during the four-hour match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Piers and beaches were the marks of choice, fishing two hours either side of high water.

Catch forecast was very low, reflected in the fact only eight WSAA members fished.

The Cloughton Open had been fished during the day, and of the 70 competing for the £500 first place prize (for Heaviest codling) only 10 weighed-in.

Martin Wilding reported it was probably their worst weigh-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WSAA member Colin Stainthorpe came home in ninth with 1 lb 2½ oz.