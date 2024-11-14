Constable Handicap success for Bridlington Road Runners duo Amanda Porter and Stuart Bowes

BRR Constable Handicap winner Amanda Porter

Last weekend saw the beginning of Bridlington Road Runners inter club winter league challenge.

The first is the Constable Handicap named after founder member Mike Constable, writes Thomas Fynn.

Mike joined the club in April 1984 on a home visit from his job as a chief marine engineer working for P & O. He took early retirement to play a much greater role within the club and soon put up an award for a race in his name.

Mike built trestle tables for drink stations, and even bought a trailer to move race day equipment and took on the challenge of organising the open 10-mile race.

The Brid Road Runners line up at the Constable Handicap. Photos by TCF Photography

At the annual cross-country event at Sewerby Mike would make hot soup to serve to the helpers on race day, it was in the little tower on the course and fellow member Stephen Buckley would do the serving.

Mike, who was responsible in making the first of the popular photo albums and result records, passed away after eight years of action-packed work for BRR.

This year, chairman Martin Hutchinson took on the challenge of setting the individual handicaps, due to Andy Godfrey stepping down from the position.

The race begins on the seafront where the Brid Half Marathon is held, as the race is a handicap it is set for those with slower times to begin the course first over an undulating 10k route, leaving the race wide open to whom may take the first place.

BRR 2024 Constable Handicap winner Stuart Bowes.

This year for the ladies it was Amanda Porter who finished in first place to complete the event in 1:07:52, and take maximum points in the first race.

For the men Stuart Bowes took second behind Potter, fellow clubmate Stuart Gent took third, with Adam Dyas and Heidi Baker completing the first five finishers.