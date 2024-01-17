Corinthians and Premier Club B net emphatic wins in Scarborough Table Tennis League

​Emphatic wins for Corinthians and Premier Club B marked the resumption of the Scarborough Table Tennis League Division One season post-Christmas.

Premier Club B, left to right Derek Elliott, Gerald Smith, Tim Penrose.

The Corinthians’ 10-0 success over Mavericks increased their lead at the top of the table as the trio of Martin Lowe, Gary Connolly and Glenn Hodgson mount a serious tilt at securing the title.

Dale Symons came closest to taking a point for the Mavericks, leading 2-1 he contrived to lose the last two sets 11-9 to hand a triumph to Connolly.

Premier Club B beat bottom-placed side Scalby Old Boys 8-2.

Derek Elliott produced a player of the match performance for Club with a treble of wins.

Gerald Smith and Tim Penrose both hit a brace, with Alistair Hutchinson sparing Scalby’s blushes with two consolation victories.

Premier Club A dropped points in the title race following a narrow 6-4 victory over Hobnobs.

As expected Louis Fell took three wins for Premier Club, but team members Pete Kirk and Naomi Edwards were only able to contribute a win each.

Veteran John Warburton continued his outstanding season and took two wins for the Hobnobs.

Premier Club needed a win in the doubles to confirm the win and Fell and Ashley Hodgson delivered in a 3-0 win against Warburton and Peter Ozon.

Net Prophets racked up another win and are now breathing down the necks of Turboblades at the top of the Division Two table.

In a 10-0 win over Eraserblades A, Simon Boddy produced a player of the match performance with three wins without dropping a set.

Jonathan Wanless and Nigel Escreet followed Boddy’s lead with each of them taking a treble (although Escreet needed five sets to see off Tony Craven).

Third-placed team Picadore A had to work hard to beat Whitby Endeavour in a match that featured some epic tussles, with half of the ties going all the way to the fifth set.

Picadore’s Richard Lloyd was the only player to win three singles matches but needed to come from two down to beat Kevin Barleycorn.

In a 7-3 defeat each of Whitby’s three successes were all settled in the final set.

Premier Wolves secured their second victory of the season in an 8-2 win against Eraserblades.

Wolves’ two youngsters, Jack Evans and Seb Richards, both netted impressive trebles.