Corinthians make a flying start to Scarborough Table Tennis League season
They top the table following four wins from four, writes Karl Cousins.
In the battle between the likely top two they served up a 9-1 win against Premier Club A.
Corinthians’ Martin Lowe leads the averages with nine wins from nine.
Hobnobs have made a solid start to the season with two wins and two defeats.
Veteran John Warburton has starred for them with four wins out of five matches.
Mavericks sit with them in mid-table, both on 14 points.
Early in the season both Premier Club B and Scalby Old Boys sit at the bottom of the table; albeit with a game in hand on those above them.
The experienced Whitby Resolution and Turboblades lead the way in Division Two.
Turboblades have strengthened their squad since last season and have two players on unbeaten records - Andrew Stokes and Callum Richardson.
Next best are Picadore A, who have won two of three matches and, in Steve Atkinson, have one of the division’s strongest players.
A number of junior players have made league debuts this season, and it will be interesting to keep an eye on the progress of Premier Wolves and Premier Tigers who both feature players with huge potential including Seb Richards, Ben Ottaway and Jack Evans.