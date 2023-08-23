Crown Green bowlers set sights on Gambart Baines Cup win at Scarborough

Local bowls stars Robert Child, left, and Paul Morgan, right, with the tournament's sponsor George Roberts in the middle

There are four qualifying rounds to be played on the Saturday and Sunday, with the finals being played on the Monday.

All matches are being played at Alexandra Gardens and North Cliff Bowling Club at Scarborough.

The event is sponsored by G Roberts Independent Family Funeral Directors, sponsored for a £1,000 prize for the eventual winner.

The 2022 Gambart Baines Cup winners show off their trophies.

There are four qualifying sessions over Saturday and Sunday and entrants can pick their preferred round until that session becomes fully booked up. Winning two games gets you through to finals day, there will be 32 cash prizes with a full entry so lots to play for.

In the local leagues the Division One title has come down to a three-horse race with Hunmanby A and Dukes Park A leading and Whitby just behind.

Hunmanby have 120 points with one match, Dukes Park A (away,) left while Dukes Park have 102 points with three matches, Hunmanby A (home), Whitby (away) and Borough B (away), left. Whitby also have three matches left, Dukes Park A (home), Hunmanby B (away) and North Cliff A (home).

At the bottom of the table Hunmanby B are already relegated and Borough B need 12 points from their remaining two matches to remain up at the expense of Bridlington Bay A.

Ernest Gambart Baines in front of his seafront exhibition.

in Division Two, Bridlington-based club Westgate, having completed their full programme of fixtures, are already promoted.

So too are Robin Hood’s Bay and, with one match to play against Borough C, they stand a good chance of winning the division. The one downside in this is that it is an away match for Bay.

Following on from the all-day KO Cup semi-final and final day Eastfield hosted a Mixed Doubles merit on Sunday.

The first semi brought two Castleford pairs together with Mo Chambers and Stuart Thompson beating Linda Atkinson and Tony Chambers 21-18. In the second semi Sue Emmerson and Kenny Wale (both Whitby) beat Sue Wilkinson (Borough) and Ian Hadden (Whitby) also 21-18.