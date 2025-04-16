Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 23/06/2024 - British Cycling - 2024 Lloyds Bank National Road Championships - Women’s Road Race - Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire, England - Elizabeth Deignan of Lidl-TREK and Anna Henderson of TEAM VISMA - LEASE A BIKE fight it out for second and third on the Saltburn Climb : The Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is set to start in Dalby Forest for the first time in June 2025. Photo by SWPix.com

​Dalby Forest will host the start of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women for the first time this June, as the first two stages of the UCI Women’s WorldTour event come to the region.

The opening stage of the race will begin on Thursday 5 June at Dalby Forest and the North York Moors National Park.

Day one will see the peloton heading from the Forestry England visitor centre at Dalby Forest, across the beautiful North York Moors National Park via Pickering, Great Ayton, and Guisborough to a stage finish on the Coast Road at Zetland Park in Redcar.

The second stage, on Friday June 6, is entirely within the Tees Valley and will see riders facing a testing uphill finish at Saltburn-by-the-Sea.

Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx-Protime attacks on the Horseshoe Pass, the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is set to start in Dalby Forest this June. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Starting from Hartlepool Marina, close to the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, riders will head through the Tees Valley before tackling the famous hairpins of the 15% coastal climb of Saltburn Bank twice, the second time for the finish of the stage.

The 300m climb up from the sea of Saltburn Bank in Saltburn-by-the-Sea will be familiar to British riders in the peloton, as the location for the Lloyds National Road Race Championships in 2023 and 2024, won on both occasions by Pfeiffer Georgi.

More details of the two stage routes and full timings will be announced in the coming weeks.

The announcement comes after the Tees Valley has successfully hosted the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men on two occasions in past years, most recently in September 2024 when Stevie Williams took victory in Redcar, on his way to the overall title.

The hosting of major cycling events such as the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is part of partnership agreed between British Cycling and Tees Valley Combined Authority to grow cycling and tourism links in the region.

Andy Widdowson, Head of Recreation and Visitor Experience at Forestry England in Yorkshire said: “Dalby Forest is a well renowned destination for cycling, so we’re thrilled to be hosting a stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women this year!

“We’re so lucky to have such a stunning, varied landscape here in Dalby Forest and across the North York Moors which we’re excited to showcase. There has never been a more prominent time to champion women in sport, and we’re delighted to be supporting and bringing this to our visitors and wider local community.”

Team Picnic PostNL rider Abi Smith, who is from North Yorkshire, said; “I cannot tell you how excited I am that the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women is coming to the North York Moors National Park. This area is so special to me – these are the roads that I have grown up riding and training on, so I know them like the back of my hand.

“I am really pleased that we can showcase some of our beautiful scenery up here, it’s very remote but the views are stunning.

"These roads are hard riding, so despite a flat finish this terrain could make for an interesting race on day one. And I am sure, as always, all our Yorkshire folk will be out in full force to support us riders on the roadside!”

Tom Hind, Chief Executive Officer of the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “We are delighted the North York Moors will host a stage of Britain’s most prestigious women's cycling race this summer.

“Cycling is a fantastic way to experience the National Park particularly with our extensive network of cycling-friendly businesses and accommodation. So while the opening stage of the tour will undoubtedly show some challenging sections, the sight of quiet open roads, majestic moorland and dales views, and welcoming villages will also be inspiring for leisure cyclists of all levels.”

Commenting on the announcement, Jonathan Day, Managing Director of British Cycling Events, said; "We are excited to once again be breaking new ground with the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women with four completely new stages for the race.

"We have first visits for the race to Dalby Forest and the North York Moors National Park, from where we will race through North Yorkshire and into the Tees Valley to visit Redcar, Hartlepool, and Saltburn. We know Redcar and Saltburn well as past men’s Tour of Britain and national championships venues, and I am sure Saltburn Bank as a stage finish will prove very popular with fans.

“We are delighted to be bringing some of the world’s best teams and riders to our communities this June as a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour and to showcase the very best of their character and terrain on what will be four challenging stages.

"On behalf of British Cycling Events I would like to pay thanks to our partners across the four stages for supporting the hosting and delivery of this summer's race and enabling us to bring another memorable and action packed four days of world class racing to their communities, spreading the joy of cycling along the route and inspiring more people to get on a bike and live healthier lives.”

Following the opening pair of stages the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women heads to the Scottish Borders, for a stage starting and finishing in Kelso (Saturday June 7), before concluding in Glasgow for the first time on Sunday June 8, where the successor to 2024 champion Lotte Kopecky will be crowned, after a circuit race, starting and finishing on Glasgow Green.

Further announcements, including the detailed routes for each of the four stages and the participating teams for the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women, will be announced in the coming weeks.

