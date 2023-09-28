Danby Hockey Club Ladies 1s held to 1-1 draw in home opener by Darlington 2s

Bronwyn Hodgson (far left) scores Danby's goal against Darlington 2s on Saturday in the 1-1 draw. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Danby started positive with a quick break with some good stick work from Nikki Graham, resulting in an early goal from Bronwyn Hodgson just two minutes in.

Following the goal Danby continued to dominate with Christine Tarrant and Issy Hogarth clearing the ball from our defensive circle and feeding it down the left wing to our strikers.

Despite the many attempts on goal, the score remained 1-0 at half-time after some great keeping from Darlington’s keeper.

As the second half began, Danby knew it was a tight game with Grace Brown defending well to help clear any threats from the away team.

However with Danby playing a high press and a quick break from Darlington they levelled the score.

Kath Hogarth continued strong play in the centre, feeding balls through to Erin Hodgson for attempts on goal, creating a one-on-one chance with the keeper, however this resulting in a penalty flick for Danby.

Katie Hodgson stepped forward for the flick and while on target and a strong flick, Darlington keeper made the save.

The final score was 1-1, with Grace Brown being awarded player of the match on her debut game for Danby 1s.