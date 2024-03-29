​Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s end their season on a high note with 11-0 victory at Redcar

Danby 2s won 11-0 at Redcar 2s to finish the season in fifth place in their league.

Five goals from Katie Snaith, including a quick-fire hat-trick in the first 10 minutes, set up what turned into a comprehensive victory.

There was also a hat-trick from Emily Dowson, two goals from Chloe Walker and a goal from Lily Harland.

Tireless performances from Lauren Tindall, Isobel Brown and Em Spark helped Danby dominate the game, as a faultless performance from goalkeeper Catherine Adamson ensured a clean sheet and player of the match to boot.

Emily Dowson scored a hat-trick in Danby 2s' 11-0 win at Redcar.

An emphatic 11-0 finish to what has been a very respectable first season for this young and promising bunch!

Danby 1s travelled to title-chasers Durham City 2s.

Danby’s Nikki Graham was dominant in the centre from the start and it wasn’t long before a strong press of play from player of the match Graham to Erin Hodgson outside and a confident ball in resulted in Heidi Price lifting the ball past the keeper to give the visitors the lead.

Danby held the lead going into the second half as Alice Hogarth worked well in distributing the ball high for Danby to attack, but the home defence was strong.

Nikki Graham, left, was the player of the match in Danby 1s' last game of the season, a 2-1 loss at Durham.

Christine Tarrant and Pippa Middlemas were solid at the back and clearing threats, but an unlucky short corner saw Durham equalise.

Josie Bowes made some exceptional saves to keep Durham out but unfortunately she was beaten just before the end in a 2-1 loss.