News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

​Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s lose out 3-1 at Stokesley

​Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s lost out 3-1 on the road at Stokesley 2s on Saturday.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 18th Oct 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Danby Ladies 2nds lost 3-1 at StokesleyDanby Ladies 2nds lost 3-1 at Stokesley
Danby Ladies 2nds lost 3-1 at Stokesley

The game started rapidly with Stokesley scoring in the third minute, but Danby attacked adeptly after this, Ellie Maud and Katie Snaith working well together down the left.

In the seventh minute, Lily Harland ran through the Stokesley defence and crossed the ball, where Snaith was waiting to level, but the hosts hit two more goals before half-time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Starting the second half, Danby dominated play with Isobel Brown driving the ball up quickly through the midfield.

Danby’s tenacious forwards Emily Spark and Chloe Walker worked hard up front and provided Stokesley’s keeper with plenty of work.

Most Popular

Danby had a few short corners to defend but Grace Brown and Ellie Jackson-Fishpool ensured Stokesley could not capitalise.

Stokesley launched quick attacks but Danby’s keeper, Chloe Thompson managed to keep a clean sheet in the second half.

This coming weekend Danby 2s host Durham City 3s,