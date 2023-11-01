Danby Ladies 2s with the post-match "victory pyramid". PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Shields started the game strongly with multiple strikes on goal, but Danby’s keeper Catherine Adamson made some exemplary saves to keep the away team out.

After the first 10 minutes, Danby found their feet and Lily Harland dribbled the ball through the Shields defence, crossing to centre-forward Dowson who scored with a powerful reverse sweep. Danby’s attacks continued with Chloe Thompson picking the ball up in the centre, and working with Ellie Maud who skilfully outpaced the opposition on the wings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game remained tight with the score being 1-0 at half-time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Dowson was the star performer with four goals in the 4-0 win for Danby 2s.

In the second half, Dowson continued her scoring streak, with marvellous assists coming from the other attackers, Lauren Tindall and Harland.

South Shields countered consistently but were unable to get through defence where Grace Brown and Ellie Jackson-Fishpool tackled confidently.

In the final minute Brooke Heldt delivered the ball through the midfield creating the chance for a fourth Danby goal for Dowson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game ended 4-0 to Danby, giving them their historic first victory. Four high quality goals from Dowson and player of the match this week was Ellie Maud for her success in midfield.