News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

​Danby Hockey Club Ladies 2s net opening 4-0 victory against South Shields

​Danby Ladies 2s claimed their first-ever win, triumphing 4-0 at home to South Shields thanks to a four-goal blast from Emily Dowson.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read
Danby Ladies 2s with the post-match "victory pyramid". PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELDDanby Ladies 2s with the post-match "victory pyramid". PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD
Danby Ladies 2s with the post-match "victory pyramid". PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Shields started the game strongly with multiple strikes on goal, but Danby’s keeper Catherine Adamson made some exemplary saves to keep the away team out.

After the first 10 minutes, Danby found their feet and Lily Harland dribbled the ball through the Shields defence, crossing to centre-forward Dowson who scored with a powerful reverse sweep. Danby’s attacks continued with Chloe Thompson picking the ball up in the centre, and working with Ellie Maud who skilfully outpaced the opposition on the wings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game remained tight with the score being 1-0 at half-time.

Emily Dowson was the star performer with four goals in the 4-0 win for Danby 2s.Emily Dowson was the star performer with four goals in the 4-0 win for Danby 2s.
Emily Dowson was the star performer with four goals in the 4-0 win for Danby 2s.
Most Popular

In the second half, Dowson continued her scoring streak, with marvellous assists coming from the other attackers, Lauren Tindall and Harland.

South Shields countered consistently but were unable to get through defence where Grace Brown and Ellie Jackson-Fishpool tackled confidently.

In the final minute Brooke Heldt delivered the ball through the midfield creating the chance for a fourth Danby goal for Dowson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The game ended 4-0 to Danby, giving them their historic first victory. Four high quality goals from Dowson and player of the match this week was Ellie Maud for her success in midfield.

This week Danby 2s play Richmond Roses at home.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:South Shields