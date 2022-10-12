Danby Hockey Club Ladies dig deep to defeat Newcastle University 6s 1-0

Danby dug deep for a 1-0 home win against Newcastle Uni 6s

With confidence growing within the team Danby were keen for a win this week.

We started strong with some excellent link up play from Kathryn Hogarth and Nikki Graham in the centre we were passing the ball confidently and making space to attack the visitors goal.

Newcastle Uni were quick on the break and managed to get themselves a 1 v 1 with keeper Catherine Adamson, with a penalty flick awarded Catherine Adamson remained calm and made an excellent save to keep the score level at 0-0.

The game was fast paced and Danby were working hard to create chances, with some quick passing down the right from Alice Hogarth and Erin Hodgson the hosts were forcing the Uni keeper to make some saves.

Danby thought they’d broke the deadlock with a cracking strike from Chloe Orrel but the goalpost stopped the strike from going in.

With only a few minutes left in the first half Danby were awarded a penalty corner and with a lovely strike from Nikki Graham off the rebound Danby were ahead at the break.

The second half was tough as Uni attacked hard but with some solid blocks at the back from Katie Hodgson and Christine Tarrant Danby were keeping the ball away from their goal. Danby continued to battle hard and work together to play the ball around the pitch, they managed to create more chances but the University keeper blocked them.

Player of the match was awarded to Christine Tarrant.

