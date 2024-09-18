Danby Hockey Club Ladies earn opening draw & Whitby Hockey Club Ladies win 4-1 at Hartlepool & Billingham

Katie Hodgson in action for Danby Ladies in the 0-0 draw at home to Durham Uni 2nds.

​​Danby Hockey Club Ladies started their season with a goalless draw at home to Durham City 2nds on Saturday.

The game started at a strong pace, Sarah Thompson and Katie Hodgson were linking up well and managed to put the Durham defence under some early pressure.

Pippa Middlemas controlled Danby’s defence well to keep clearing any threats. Millie Cook was holding her position well and creating lots of chances in the attacking third.

Alice Hogarth started the second half strong making some direct runs down the pitch and crossing some excellent balls into the D.

Goalkeeper Josie Bowes made some exceptional saves to keep a clean sheet.

Deb Callaghan was creating chances on goal but the away keeper kept denying Danby. Player of the match Christine Tarrant worked relentlessly at the back.

This week Danby face Whitby at 11am.

Whitby Hockey Club Ladies won 4-1 in their first game of the season at Hartlepool Caledonians & Billingham. Whitby have just entered into this new league so they haver played the team before.

The squad this season sees some new faces, some old faces returning and some long standing players, the mix is great to see.

The game started strong, both teams passing the ball accurately and some good play was seen. Whitby found their feet quite quickly and started moving on and off the ball well.

Having a squad of 15 meant that subs were able to be made to ensure the team didn't run out of steam.

Hartlepool Caledonians & Billingham were beginning to put pressure on Whitby's defence but goal keeper Kirsty Dixon along with her defence were able to clear the balls out wide to the wings.

Zara Noble put the first goal in the back of the net for Whitby, this came from a rebounded ball during a penalty corner, Zara was in perfect position on the left post to jink the ball in.

The opposition soon equalised.

This did not deflate Whitby and they kept the work-rate high and just before half-time Noble hit another goal.

Sitting at 2-1 at half time felt goof but the squad knew the second half was going to tough but coach, Marcus Coates motivated the girls at half-time so they were ready to fight in the second half.

Caledonians won several short corners but Whitby were able to save these and send the ball high to the attacking players. Noble found herself in fantastic position again to complete a well-deserved hat-trick.

At 3-1 up and a few minutes to go, spirits were high, the squad worked well together to make punishing runs down both wings and the team were awarded a penalty corner.

After two years out, Emily Webster has returned to the squad and made her return known by putting away the fourth goal.