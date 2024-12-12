​Danby Ladies and Whitby Hockey Club Ladies battle out a thrilling draw

Whitby Ladies and Danby battled it out in a goalless derby on Saturday. Photo by Brian Murfield

In what promised to be a thrilling local derby, the match between Danby Ladies and Whitby Ladies lived up to expectations with a fast-paced, high-intensity encounter ending 0-0.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the kick-off, the game was set at a blistering pace, both teams eager to take control. Danby, led by the ever-reliable Rosie Hogarth in her sweeping defensive role, were quick to assert themselves, breaking up early Whitby attacks with composure and precision.

Whitby, however, fought hard throughout the first half, with quick passing and direct pushes forward. They tested Danby’s defence on several occasions, but the midfield duo of Nikki Graham and Kath Hogarth proved to be a strong presence, creating opportunities and disrupting the flow of the Whitby attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The balance in the middle of the park was evident, with both players working in tandem to keep the momentum going for Danby.

Whitby Ladies and Danby battled it out in a goalless derby on Saturday. Photo by Brian Murfield

But disaster struck for Danby when Kath Hogarth, a key player in midfield, was forced off the pitch after sustaining a fracture to her hand although it took some stern words from those on the sidelines to get her to stay off with her coming back on to carry on playing.

Christine Tarrant stepped up with a series of excellent aerial passes from the back that had the crowd on their feet. Tarrant’s long balls were a thing of beauty, expertly finding their way into the attacking third and putting pressure on the Whitby defence.

This helped to keep Danby's attacking threat alive and forced Whitby to regroup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily Harland made several dazzling runs down the left wing. Her pace and technical ability tested the Whitby defence time and again, forcing them into crucial defensive actions.

Whitby Ladies and Danby battled it out in a goalless derby on Saturday. Photo by Brian Murfield

Harland’s driving runs created a number of promising chances, but despite her efforts, the Whitby goalkeeper and backline stood firm, the keeper making some key saves and clearances. As the first half came to a close, both teams had chances but neither could find the back of the net.

The whistle blew with the score locked at 0-0, the crowd eagerly awaiting what the second half would bring. During the break, Danby’s team-talk urged them to remain calm and continue with the same intensity they’d shown in the first 35 minutes. The team responded well, coming out of the break strong and determined to get on the scoreboard.

The second half began much like the first, both teams pushing forward in search of a breakthrough. Danby continued to control much of the possession, working the ball down the right and left and looking to find a way past Whitby’s solid defence. The ball was often played into the D, but despite some excellent combinations between the forwards and midfielders, Whitby’s defence remained resolute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby, not to be outdone, responded with counter-attacks of their own, but Danby’s defence was a tough nut to crack. The teams exchanged some nervy moments, but neither side could land the decisive blow.

Whitby Ladies and Danby battled it out in a goalless derby on Saturday. Photo by Brian Murfield

As the final whistle blew both teams could hold their heads high after an incredibly tight and competitive 0-0 draw that reflected the resilience of both defences and the hard work of all the players involved.

Danby were strong, organised, and showed great team spirit, and their drive for top spot in the league this season as they near the Christmas break.

Whitby’s Sunday match at home to Newcastle Medics was postponed due to the stormy weather.