Danby Hockey Club Ladies 1s secured a superb 2-1 win on the road at Stockton on Saturday.

Erin Hodgson scored the late winner for Danby at Stockton.

Kathryn Hogarth and Claire Stringer started strong in the middle of the pitch and were carrying the ball well and working it around Stockton to create chances for the Danby forwards.

The first half was a close game and the ball was from end to end and just before the half-time interval, with a quick break, Stockton took the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second half started and Danby started with confidence with Alice Hogarth carrying the ball wide and making some great crosses to Deb Callaghan who was putting pressure on the Stockton keeper.

Claire Stringer was player of the match for Danby.

With Danby linking well and creating chances on goal it wasn’t long before Bronwyn Hodgson was on the end of a long ball in and managed to level the scoring for Danby.

Pippa Middlemas was dominating play from the back and creating chances for Danby to drive forward.

Danby’s keeper Josie Bowes kept Danby in the game with some incredible blocks at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last minute of the game, following a confident run from Claire Stringer, Erin Hodgson managed to beat the Stockton keeper giving Danby the lead in the last play of the game, securing the 2-1 success for the visiting team.

This was a great win for the village team and player of the match was awarded to Claire Stringer who dominated the middle of the pitch.

Danby 1s face Stockton again this weekend at home.

Danby 2s were away to South Shields last weekend.

The game started quickly with Ellie Maud and Chloe Thompson driving the ball skilfully down the left hand side of the pitch, winning some short corners.

Danby were unable to capitalise and South Shields managed a counter attacking goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooke Heldt held onto the ball confidently in midfield preventing South Shields from getting any further chances, making the game 1-0 at half-time.

Danby came back fighting in the second half and Emily Spark quickly scored an equaliser, assisted by Lily Harland, to get Danby back in the game.

The second goal came from a powerful strike by Chloe Walker from the top of the D, and Lauren Tindall then scored a third in quick succession, both assisted by Harland.