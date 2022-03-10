Danby Hockey Club Ladies earn home win and Whitby Hockey Club Ladies secure victory on road at Stokesley

Danby's Chloe Wilson was on target yet again in the win against Darlington 2s

The hosts were quick off the mark with lots of passing in the midfield, working the ball well.

With player of the match Deb Callaghan working the right wing making some strong runs and excellent crosses Bronwyn Hodgson managed to score Danby’s first goal of the game.

With some solid defensive work from Rhoda Spark Danby were 1-0 up at half-time.

Danby started strong in the second half with Chloe Wilson and Nikki Graham linking together well on the left wing pushing for the home side second goal.

Katie Hodgson worked well at the back to clear the ball for Danby to continue to attack the Darlington defence, Wilson managed to find the back of the net to make it 2-0.

In the final two minutes Darlington scored on the counter but it was too little too late.

Danby are without a game this weekend.

Danby Ladies defend a short penalty corner Photos by Brian Murfield

Whitby Ladies travelled to McMillan Academy and earned a 4-0 win against Stokesley.

The strong squad of 13 started very well, passing well and making punishing runs down both wings.

Danielle Braithwaite opened the goal scoring with a wonderful strike from the top of the attacking area.

With team morale of the visitors on a high the squad upped their work rate and fought for every ball.

The team’s midfield players, Zara Noble and Michelle Paling, kept the ball moving up and down the pitch and they fed some great balls to the team’s attacking players.

Captain Dani Halley scored the team’s second goal, this a wonder piece of stick skills, she dribbled the ball around Stokesley’s defenders and scored from her reverse stick.

The goalscoring did not stop there, Lisette Vincent-Jones picked up a lovely ball from Halley and was able to score the third and last goal of the first half.

Whitby were hungry for more goals in the second half.

Stokesley put a lot of pressure on the attacking players in the second half, they overloaded their defence and made it hard for Whitby to find the back of the net.

With only a few minutes left of the game Halley was able to score the fourth and final goal of the match to secure a fourth win in a row for Whitby.