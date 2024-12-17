Danby Ladies Hockey Club 1s sunk by last-gasp goal at Whitley Bay

Katie Hodgson scored for Danby Ladies Hockey Club 1s at Whitley Bay. Photo by Brian Murfield
​Danby Ladies Hockey Club 1s were edged out 2-1 at Whitley Bay 3s on Saturday.

Danby had first pushback, however Bay started very strong, and quick passing led them into the circle but Grace Brown calmly blocked their attack and laid the ball off to the midfielders.

Danby soon found their rhythm, and sweeper Pippa Middlemas aided the strong counter-attack, intercepting and moving play up the pitch.

An unlucky short corner led to Danby conceding, but Danby retaliated where attacker Katie Hodgson ran the ball down the wing and scored a blinder across goal, from the baseline.

Katie Hodgson netted for Danby at Whitley Bay.

During the second half, both teams came back fighting, with the play equally spread across both halves. Alice Hogarth made some excellent runs down the wing, connecting with central midfielder Issy Hogarth, then penetrating the circle to find midfielder Lily Harland and attacker Deb Callaghan.

Midfielder Nikki Graham worked tirelessly all game, making some striking balls to push Danby forward. It was a very even match, with both teams battling hard, and eventually Bay won it with a late goal.

An excellent team performance, with everyone working hard and working together.

Danby 1s’ next match will be on January 11 at home to Durham University 6s.

