Danby Ladies Hockey Club teams home in on double success against Hartlepool counterparts

Danby Ladies 2s battle it out with Hartlepool.

Danby Ladies Hockey Club 1s roared to a 6-0 home win against Hartlepool 1s on Saturday.

Danby were keen to be back to winning ways after the previous week’s away match defeat and started strongly with good link-up play from the outset.

The first 15 minutes were spent pressing the Hartlepool team’s steadfast defence but then space was given to allow Kathryn Hogarth to drive to the top of the D and smash the ball home to open the scoring.

Katie Hodgson then opened her glut of goals with a reverse stick sweep past the stranded Pool keeper to leave Danby a comfortable 2-0 up at the half-time interval.

Danby Ladies earned a home win on Saturday. Photos by Brian Murfield

Strong play from Alice Hogarth saw her penetrate the defence time after time to feed Katie Hodgson, who swept onto the accurate pass to hit home again.

Bronwyn Hodgson worked tirelessly with excellent positioning and timing to link up with Katie Hodgson, who by now knew exactly where the back of the net was to fire home again.

Catherine Adamson dealt calmly with the Hartlepool forwards who kept trying to break as Danby pressed forward again with Kathryn Hogarth in midfield linking the play together.

Millie Cook arrived to the party after superb play to pounce on a stray ball and coolly slot it away.

Danby Ladies earned a home win on Saturday. Photos by Brian Murfield

Katie Hodgson wasn’t done yet and struck the ball from top D to blast it home for her fourth well-deserved goal.

Player of the match was awarded to Katie Hodgson for her tireless runs and unstoppable determination.

In the next game, Danby 2s faced Hartlepool 2s at home in their ongoing hunt for promotion.

The visitors started strongly giving Danby defenders plenty of work to do, but Grace Brown and Rhoda Spark made sure that Hartlepool couldn’t get any shots off.

Millie Cook celebrates scoring for the home side.

After the 15-minute mark Danby started to come into their own with Ellie Maud and Isobel Brown passing seamlessly up the centre to drive the ball up the pitch.

Despite newcomer Hettie Cook’s many valiant efforts on goal, the first half ended at 0-0.

Danby started the second half with a lot more gusto. Brooke Heldt and Emily Spark dominated play down the right hand side of the pitch both working excellently together and making some dangerous crosses into the D.

Ellie-Jackson Fishpool, making a magnificent run with the ball from defence, crossed it into Saffron Verrill who was waiting at the post to smash the ball into the net. Finally a goal for patient Danby 2s!

Danby Ladies earned a home win on Saturday. Photos by Brian Murfield

The floodgates had opened with Chloe Walker and Emily Dowson getting further goals to ensure that the game would finish with the scoreline at 3-0.

The Danby 2s player of the match was Emily Spark for being an integral part of Danby’s dominance on the right hand side of the pitch.

This coming weekend Danby 2s are set to play at home to South Shields at 10.30am.