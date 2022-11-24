Nikki Graham in action for Danby Ladies in their 0-0 home draw against Newcastle 3s

Danby made a fine start, the midfield working hard, with explosive runs from Alice Hogarth and excellent creative play from Nikki Graham.

The score was 0-0 at half-time, the hosts enjoying the majority of possession and were unlucky not to convert chances falling to Bronwyn Hodgson and Josie Bowes.

Danby continued to attack after the break, Issy Hogarth linking up well with Chloe Orrell on the left wing, who was denied by the solid keeper.

Newcastle were resilient under pressure, Pippa Middlemas and Christine Tarrant confidently dealing with their occasional dangerous breaks.

Catherine Adamson had an important role to play midway through the second half, nudging a far post shot wide to keep the score level, as it would stay until the final whistle.

This was a strong, determined team performance by Danby. Nikki Graham was player of the match for her impressively energetic midfield performance

Over the past year Whitby Hockey Club has grown its junior section from children ranging from five to 13 years old.

There are now 45 children regularly attending training on Tuesday evenings.

On Sunday, the club took a group of junior children to their first tournament in Stockton, the friendly tournament was a great opportunity for the children to develop their skills and have match experience.

They all played well and got stuck in, despite playing against some older children.

Coach, Marcus Coates was very proud of them, and said: “It was great to see Whitby producing a junior hockey team.

"The children are full of enthusiasm and it is important that we support them.

“Encouraging team sports at their age is important and something I am passionate about and watching the children working together and getting stuck into the tournament was great to watch.”

Junior coaches Dani Halley and Siobhan Robinson have seen huge improvements in the minis over the past few months and they are excited to watch them develop even further over time.

