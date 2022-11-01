News you can trust since 1882
Danby Ladies net 2-0 win on the road at Sunderland Broom

Danby Ladies earned a superb 2-0 win at Sunderland Broom.

By Andy Bloomfield
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Nov 2022, 2:28pm
Katie Hodgson opened the scoring for Danby at Sunderland Broom
Danby started with some strong play down the left from Clementine Jackson and Chloe Orrel, creating space to drive towards the home defence.

Solid defending from Emma Hare and Pippa Middlemas kept the hosts out.

Following a strong break from Danby and persistent attacking from Bronwyn Hodgson on the Sunderland keeper she managed to link up with Katie Hodgson in the middle who gave Danby the lead.

Christine Tarrant shone in Danby's win at Sunderland Broom

Half-time sub Erin Hodgson made a confident run down the left wing and managed to beat the Sunderland keeper with a reverse flick increasing Danby’s lead early in the second half.

Christine Tarrant was busy clearing balls from the home attack and Kathryn Hogarth drove Danby forward, with great saves from Josie Bowes confirming the 2-0 win.

Player of the match was awarded to Tarrant and Middlemas.

Danby host league leaders Norton this week.